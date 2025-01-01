Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Citrus Bowl Upset Over South Carolina
In a result that no one saw coming saw coming – or that at least no major prognosticator admitted to publicly – No. 20 Illinois took down No. 15 South Carolina in a heated battle in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, winning 21-17 to put the finishing touches on its best season in decades.
Led by running back Josh McCray’s 114 yards and two scores (on just 13 carries) – which earned him Citrus Bowl MVP honors – the Illini (10-3) ran all over the Gamecocks (9-4) while quarterback Luke Altmyer did just enough through the air (174 yards and one touchdown) to keep South Carolina's defense on its toes.
At the same time, Illinois' defense bottled up South Carolina's rushing attack, holding the Gamecocks to 3.9 yards per carry while all but erasing one side of quarterback LaNorris Sellers' dual-threat ability, as the freshman phenom ran for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
After entering the game as massive underdogs, Illinois (which opened at +10.5) pulled off the upset and seemed to cement its status in what we may look back on as a program-changing season.
Inevitably, there would be a wide array of social media reactions from fans and media personalities across the country. What follows is a selection of the best we found:
Jake Butt, former Michigan tight end
Butt, now an analyst for the Big Ten Network, commented on the minimal expectations the Illini entered the season with, and how impressively they surpassed them, before giving coach Bret Bielema and the entire program a massive compliment:
Tom Fornelli, CBS sports reporter
Fornelli posted about how long it has been since Illinois' last 10-win season (2001) – and how he expects that Illini Nation won’t have to wait nearly as long for another one to come around:
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker
Illinois' governor offered congratulatory praise:
Jeff Rabjohns, 247 sports reporter
Rabjohns chimed in on the SEC’s supposed dominance, which has been tested to the breaking point by the Big Ten this postseason:
Mike Hall, Big Ten Network sportscaster
Hall puts Illinois' recent athletic successes in perspective:
Bret Bielema, Illinois coach
And maybe one of the best of all, a good-natured troll from the big man himself: