Cal Grad Transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu No Longer With Illini program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- California graduate transfer Chinedu Udeogu is no longer with the Illinois football program.

Illinois athletics officials confirmed this news Wednesday morning with the release of a new roster before day three of training camp, which is the first day in shoulder pads for the Illini football team.

Udeogu, former native of Inverness, Ill., announced on Twitter in May, after graduating from Cal, he had verbally committed to the Illini for the 2020 season as an immediately eligible transfer.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be graduating from The University of California-Berkeley with a. B.S. in Business Administration along with the opportunity to represent Cal these last four years on the football field," Udeogu wrote in his announcement on Twitter. "After missing last season due to injury I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic journey at the University of Illinois receiving a Masters of Science in Economics.”

Udeogu was a former three-star prospect after compiling 81 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, seven pass deflections and 11 quarterback hurries in two seasons at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland. Despite not having played organized football until ninth grade, Udeogu signed with Cal in 2016 despite scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, East Carolina and Air Force while also getting scouting attention from Big Ten Conference programs including Illinois.

Udeogu was projected to compete for playing time in Illinois’ revamped interior defensive line but when asked about his defensive tackle depth, the Cal transfer was not mentioned by Illini head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith, who will also make the defensive calls for the second straight season, seemed to indicate Jamal Woods and South Carolina State transfer Roderick Perry will be his starting defensive tackles when Illinois opens at No. 19 Wisconsin on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Illinois cornerback Nick Walker has opted out of the 2020 season after the St. Louis native had three tackles last season. Walker could be eligible to return for the 2021 season but that decision is unknown at this time.

Other Illinois roster moves included junior Kerby Joseph moving from safety, where he started two games last season, to wide receiver. As a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, the Orlando, Fla., native played on both sides of the ball in high school.

Delano Ware, who has moved around the Illini secondary in his first 20 games, is now at linebacker as the 220-pound junior becomes just the sixth scholarship player in the linebacker room for Illinois. Ware played in nine games last season and earned 22 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.