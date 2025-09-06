Ranking This Week's Top Three CFB Games: Where Does Illinois-Duke Land?
After an unforgettable Week 1 slate that pitted six of the nation’s top 10 teams against one another, there will be just one top-25 matchup in all of Week 2: No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma. Could anything else top it? Or does the nation’s best game feature a different Big Ten squad (perhaps decked out in orange and blue)?
We’ll answer that question as we rank the top three games of the week below. (Spoiler alert: All three involve the Big Ten.)
No. 3 Iowa at Iowa State
Indisputably the weekend’s top game in terms of rivalries (with Kansas-Missouri as an honorable mention), No. 16 Iowa State hosting Iowa will draw quite the healthy dose of viewers to kick off Saturday’s slate. The Hawkeyes will be excited to debut their new quarterback – South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski – on a massive stage, while the Cyclones will seek to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in this series in more than a decade.
The only reason this game doesn’t rank higher on our list is due to the fact that Iowa State, for once, shouldn’t have too many problems putting away its in-state rival.
No. 2 Illinois at Duke
The game expected to be the most competitive of our three picks (per ESPN’s FPI analytics) is Illinois-Duke, which has the potential to be a barnburner – or a gritty, low-scoring affair. The Illini's Luke Altmyer vs. the Blue Devils' Darian Mensah could shape up to be quite the fascinating matchup at quarterback, while both defenses are also stout.
Still, Illinois-Duke is typically a more enticing matchup during basketball season, though it was quite the opposite in 2024-25 at Madison Square Garden. Saturday morning’s meeting on the gridiron very well may wind up being just as much of a dud as that late February meeting on the hardwood – but with the schools reversing roles on the scoreboard.
No. 1 Michigan at Oklahoma
Yep, after all that, we wound up picking the easy answer for our No. 1. But it’s hard to get away from a prime-time (6:30 p.m. CT) top-25 matchup on ABC – especially when it's a clash between the two premier conferences in college football.
The country finally gets to see what highly regarded Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is made of under the bright lights, while Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets his first opportunity to show out in Sooners threads against top competition. And, most of all, Oklahoma gets a chance to earn some revenge for the SEC after Ohio State knocked off Texas last week.