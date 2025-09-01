Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Quarterback Luke Altmyer
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior quarterback Luke Altmyer. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Luke Altmyer | Quarterback | Senior | No. 9
Hometown: Starkville, Mississippi
High school: Starkville
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Preseason honors: Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten second team, Athlon preseason All-Big Ten third team, 2025 Wooden Citizen Cup nominee, Maxwell Award preseason watch list
Scouting report
Altmyer is a quarterback with good tools but is a player who is even more than the sum of his parts. His arm strength and accuracy aren't elite, but they are better than most. He lacks prototype size but is big enough. He isn't an explosive athlete, but he is crafty on his feet, buying time and picking up yards with his scrambling. So much of Altmyer's game is built on nuance – unseen preparation, decision-making, timing, level-headedness and clutch confidence – that his physical gifts are sometimes overlooked.
It's true that Altmyer isn't 6-foot-5, doesn't run like a gazelle and doesn't throw the 15-yard out on a rope. Many of college football's top quarterbacks have excelled without any of those attributes. Although he lacks the skills to create something out of nothing, as some of his peers can, Altmyer's intelligence, consistency and ability to avoid negative plays often makes him the better performer over the course of a game.
Experience
Altmyer spent his freshman and (eventual redshirt) sophomore seasons at Ole Miss backing up quarterbacks who are both currently cashing paychecks as professionals – Matt Corral (UFL) and Jaxson Dart (NFL). Whether he saw a better opportunity or just needed a change of scenery, he transferred to Illinois in 2023, earned the starting job and was solid enough, though the Illini went just 5-7.
As a junior last season, Altmyer took a giant leap forward, improving his efficiency and leading the nation with three game-winning touchdown drives in the final minute or overtime as Illinois doubled its win total. He is one of the most experienced starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and his command of the Illini offense is a legitimate game-changer based on the style of play Bret Bielema and his staff favor.
Year
Team
Games
Pass Pct.
Pass yards
Yards per attempt
Pass TDs
INTs
QB rating
Rushing yards
Rushing TDs
2024
Illinois
13
60.8
2,717
8.3
22
6
144.0
99
4
2023
Illinois
9
64.8
1,883
6.3
13
10
131.9
94
3
2022
Ole Miss
4
47.1
125
7.1
2
1
135.9
3
1
2021
Ole Miss
5
54.1
192
3.3
1
2
95.8
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"One of the things that Luke has done is, because of the way he can move and thrown, he challenges the defense in ways that they can't load the box at times. ... Overall, the plan that [offensive coordinator] Barry Lunney has put together, just, offensively, the mojo those guys have got as an offensive staff is really awesome, and Luke just continues to be very impressive."
2025 outlook
Altmyer isn't a legitimate Heisman candidate or a future NFL first-round pick. He's just a damn good college quarterback capable of making a decent team good. Can he make a good team great? That's the question.
After pushing all the right buttons and helping lift Illinois onto the national stage last season, Altmyer will have to take that (arguably more difficult) incremental step in 2025 without his favorite target in receiver Pat Bryant (now with the Denver Broncos). There may not be a Bryant in Illinois' current receiver mix, but there is good talent and excellent depth. Give Altmyer – the MacGyver of college quarterbacks – a paper clip, a wad of chewing gum and five seconds to defuse, er, throw a bomb, and he'll find a way to get it done. He'll be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference this season, and Illinois as a team will go as far as he can lead them.