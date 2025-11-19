EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulation Predicts Illinois vs. Wisconsin
Illinois football is aiming to build on its strong showing against Maryland as it heads into its final road game of the regular season – a primetime matchup at Wisconsin (6:30 p.m. CT, BTN). With only a few games left, the Illini are hoping to close the year with momentum and stack wins down the stretch.
On paper, Illinois holds an edge in talent and experience, but a night game at Camp Randall is never easy. The environment alone can tilt things in unexpected ways. With that in mind, anything can happen once the ball is kicked. So we fired up our weekly Xbox simulation to learn how this one might unfold.
Week 12 simulation: Illinois at Wisconsin
First quarter
The Illinois offense comes out firing. Luke Altmyer orchestrates a crisp opening drive, mixing throws and runs to move the Illini down the field with little resistance before Aidan Laughery caps it off with a smooth 10-yard touchdown burst. Wisconsin’s response is shaky – three-and-out on its first series – giving Illinois an early chance to build momentum. But the Illini stall on their next possession, missing an opportunity to take control early.
The Badgers take advantage soon after. A big chunk run jump-starts their offense, and they eventually punch in a rushing touchdown to tie things up. On the very next play, Altmyer is intercepted, setting Wisconsin up with great field position. Still, the Illinois defense comes up big, tightening inside the red zone and holding Wisconsin to a field goal as the quarter winds down.
End of first: Wisconsin 10, Illinois 7
Second quarter
Illinois answers quickly with a steady, methodical drive that ends in a touchdown to retake the lead. Wisconsin punches back right away, putting together its own long march down the field and finds the end zone. The Illini respond with another sustained drive but stall in the red zone, settling for a field goal.
The Badgers keep the pressure on, moving down the field with ease and scoring another touchdown. With the half winding down, Illinois executes a clean two-minute drill and gets into range for a field goal as the clock expires, trimming the deficit heading into the break.
End of second: Wisconsin 24, Illinois 20
Third quarter
Wisconsin opens the half with a quick three-and-out, giving Illinois a chance to seize momentum. Altmyer does just that, guiding the offense down the field before Laughery powers in his second rushing touchdown of the day. Wisconsin’s next possession stalls near midfield, and a strong return sets up the Illini with great field position. They aren’t able to fully capitalize, however, settling for a field goal instead of six.
The Badgers answer with another steady touchdown drive as the quarter winds down, reclaiming the lead and keeping the back-and-forth rhythm of the game alive.
End of third: Wisconsin 31, Illinois 30
Fourth quarter
The Illini put together a strong drive to open the final quarter, but a missed field goal keeps them trailing by one. Wisconsin can’t take advantage, struggling to generate anything meaningful on its next possession. That opens the door for Altmyer, who delivers a poised, methodical touchdown drive to swing the momentum back Illinois’ way. A successful two-point conversion pushes the Illini ahead by seven.
From there, Wisconsin’s miscues continue, as the Badgers turn the ball over on their next drive. Illinois leans on its run game to close things out, bleeding the final five minutes off the clock and sealing their eighth win of the season with a physical, disciplined finish.
Final score: Illinois 38, Wisconsin 31
Illinois on SI take:
EA Sports must not have gotten the memo about Aaron Henry’s evolving defense. After two straight impressive performances, it’s tough to picture a struggling Wisconsin offense hanging 31 points on Illinois this weekend. A tight game, however, wouldn’t be surprising given the atmosphere Illinois is walking into. Camp Randall at night is one of the toughest settings in the Big Ten, and momentum can swing quickly.
Still, if the Illini handle their business and walk out of Madison with a third straight win – especially in their final road game of the season – Illini Nation should be more than satisfied. This is exactly the type of gritty November test that can help define a strong finish.