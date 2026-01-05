Expert Predicts Illinois to Land Heralded Transfer Quarterback Katin Houser
Illinois football’s success in the immediate future would seem to hinge greatly on the answer to a single question: Who is going to replace quarterback Luke Altmyer?
Although he didn't act alone, one player has defined the Illini’s recent football revival above all others: Altmyer, who turned efficiency and timely playmaking into an art form over the past two seasons, gave Illini Nation reason to believe in something more than permanent football mediocrity.
But after writing his final chapter in Champaign, Altmyer is embarking on his NFL journey and leaves behind the torch for another to carry. Nowadays, the transfer portal is the first option for the majority of Power 5 programs to find a replacement starting quarterback, and that includes Illinois. (Remember: It’s also where they nabbed Altmyer, from Ole Miss).
If ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Illinois’ addition of Altmyer changed the trajectory of the program, so why shouldn’t the Illini dip their toes back into the transfer portal pool to see about finding his successor and, with any luck, maintaining what everyone around the program hopes is the new standard?
Is East Carolina's Katin Houser Illinois' replacement for Luke Altmyer?
Apparently, that was Bret Bielema and his staff’s exact thought process as they reached out to East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser, the 18th-ranked quarterback in this year's transfer class, per 247Sports.
And evidently it appears as though it hasn’t taken the Illini much time to win Houser over. Reportedly, he is set for a visit to Illinois on Sunday. As of Sunday morning, presumably before any visit could have begun let alone been completed, On3’s Pete Nakos had already predicted Houser to the Illini.
Houser, who started his career at Michigan State, is familiar with Illinois and the Big Ten. After redshirting as a freshman in East Lansing, Houser took over the Spartans' starting role as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Following one clunky season at MSU (1,130 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions), he transferred to East Carolina, where he immediately thrived.
After throwing for 2,006 yards and 18 touchdowns (against 11 picks) on a completion rate of 60.8 percent in 2024, Houser took another step in the right direction in 2025, registering 3,300 yards, 19 touchdowns and just six interceptions, leading East Carolina to a fourth-place finish in the always-tough American Conference. He now has one season of eligibility remaining.
Houser, at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, wouldn’t exactly be categorized as a dual-threat quarterback, but between his strong frame and solid straight-line speed, his running ability is a threat defenses must honor – especially in the red zone: He has scored 13 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons.
