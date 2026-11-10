First Look at Illinois Football's Week 10 Opponent: UCLA Bruins

Apparently, nobody told Illinois football that its season was supposed to be over after a 2-3 start. Winners of four consecutive games, the Illini (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) have completely revived their season and will now head west for their biggest challenge yet: an undefeated, No. 4-ranked UCLA squad (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten).

B1G matchup in Pasadena. pic.twitter.com/xq0LKTcDpU — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 9, 2026

Unfortunately, Illinois football and the Pacific time zone haven't exactly gotten along recently.



After getting demolished by Oregon in 2024 and suffering another sound defeat at Washington in a winnable matchup last season, the Illini will make their third West Coast trip in as many years. And this time, waiting for them will be the red-hot Bruins.

UCLA at a glance

Perhaps the biggest surprise in college football this season, UCLA has transformed from a struggling program into a legitimate national championship contender seemingly overnight.

There were a lot of UCLA fans who really wanted Jedd Fisch as HC.



They ended up hiring Bob Chesney. It looks like that decision paid off with a 9-0 squad that is competing for the national title. — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 8, 2026

First-year head coach Bob Chesney, who arrived from James Madison, has engineered one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the country. The Bruins are 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and find themselves firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The Bruins have already knocked off Oregon 17-15 in Eugene, dismantled Maryland 54-3 and handled Wisconsin and Michigan State at home. Their latest victory came Saturday against Minnesota, when they pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-20 win.

For a UCLA program that has spent much of the past decade searching for consistency, Chesney has somehow found a winning formula in a very short time.

The Bruins on the field

Offense

UCLA's offense has been one of the Big Ten's most productive units, averaging 33.6 points and 431.9 yards per game. The Bruins have also overcome a significant setback at quarterback. After starter Nico Iamaleava suffered a knee injury, backup Ty Dieffenbach stepped in and has kept the offense rolling.

Ty Dieffenbach



8/15



303 Yards



3 TDs



Friend of JoJo Siwa pic.twitter.com/3YqBmO8sMb — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) November 7, 2026

Dieffenbach has thrown for 986 yards and six touchdowns this season, including a career-high 303 yards against Minnesota.

The rushing attack has been equally impressive, led by running back Wayne Knight. The former James Madison standout has rushed for 789 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging an outstanding 6.2 yards per carry.

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Fellow running back Anthony Woods has added 524 rushing yards, giving UCLA one of the more dangerous backfield combinations in the conference.

Defense

As impressive as UCLA's offense has been, its defense has arguably been better. The Bruins are allowing just 14.1 points and 264.7 total yards per game, ranking among the nation's best in both categories.

Opponents have found little success running the ball on UCLA, managing just 87.7 rushing yards per game.

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9 tackles

1.5 sacks

2.0 TFLs pic.twitter.com/5pZrpUJh5E — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 31, 2026

But perhaps the most impressive statistic is the Bruins' ability to force turnovers. UCLA leads the nation with 27 takeaways, including 17 interceptions. The Bruins also boast a plus-14 turnover margin, making life absolutely miserable for opposing quarterbacks, while rarely turning it over themselves.

Simply put, throwing the football against this defense has often been less of an offensive strategy and more of a donation.

Illinois vs. UCLA matchup

For Illinois, Friday presents an opportunity to prove its recent resurgence is legitimate. The Illini are coming off an impressive 24-13 victory over Nebraska, in which quarterback Katin Houser threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Collin Dixon was equally outstanding, hauling in 129 receiving yards and two scores.

But UCLA represents an entirely different challenge.



After winning four consecutive games, Illinois has somehow managed to claw its way back into the Big Ten championship conversation. What once looked like a lost season has suddenly turned into one with plenty left to play for.

Of course, getting into the conference championship game is much easier said than done – even if Illinois keeps gritting out wins. The Illini will likely need some help around the conference, but the first order of business is taking care of what they can control. And that starts with the simple task of traveling across the country and knocking off an undefeated, top-five UCLA team on its home turf.



No big deal, right?

Illinois will need another strong performance from Houser, Dixon and company while finding a way to slow down a Bruins offense that has given opposing defenses nightmares all season.

There isn't a more underrated coach in college football than Bret Bielema. Illinois has made a bowl for 3 straight seasons for the first time since 1988-1992. Bielema is also doing so with one of the lower NIL budgets in the Big 10. pic.twitter.com/KljyqPBfiX — CFB_Wyatt (@CFBWYATT) November 7, 2026

For a team that appeared to be heading nowhere just over a month ago, the fact that Illinois is even having this conversation is impressive.



Now comes the hard part: proving it belongs in that conversation.