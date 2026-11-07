3 Ways Illinois Football Dominated Nebraska in Fourth Straight Win

Despite riding a three-game win streak into Friday night’s matchup with a flailing Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) squad, Illinois (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) was not the team-to-beat in Champaign.

And, on paper, the Cornhuskers did enter the outing as the stronger team. Yet the Illini, after a so-so first half, wound up cruising to their fourth straight win, sending the visitors home with their losing skid extended to four.

3 keys to Illinois football’s victory over Nebraska

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing drives

Illinois had 19 first downs. Nebraska had 25. The Illini gained 376 total yards. The Cornhuskers racked up 426. So how was the scoreboard so lopsided in the other direction? Illinois’ defense got timely stops, and Nebraska’s didn’t.

On four separate drives, the Cornhuskers sustained 11-play drives, and they came out with points on none of them. There were field-goal kicking woes – two misses – but it wasn’t just kicker John Hohl’s fault.

On the first occasion, there was a holding penalty that backed Nebraska up ten yards and wound up stalling the drive (kick was 45 yards). The second one was an offensive pass interference that pushed the field goal back to 54 yards. The Cornhuskers were turned over on downs on the other two drives.

Meanwhile, Illinois went 4-for-4 in the red zone – including three touchdowns. More importantly, the Illini went 8-for-15 (53.3 percent) against the best third-down defense in the country . (And this fourth-down conversion didn't hurt.)

Lars Rau, the @IlliniFootball punter and holder, picks up the first down himself ‼️😳



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Katin Houser-Collin Dixon connection

Nebraska’s Andrew Marshall is one of the best cornerbacks in the nation. He was “expected” to win the matchup with Illinois WR1 Collin Dixon . Instead, Dixon broke the single-season touchdown reception record for the Illini program – and then tacked on another.

First it was an extra-effort, outstretched-arm score for Dixon. Then it was a beautiful scheme from offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. that left Dixon unattended in the end zone.

Also, there was a huge shot down the sideline late in the game – which was a tremendous contested catch from Dixon – that led to a field goal that pushed Illinois’ lead to two possessions.

"THIS GUY'S UNREAL!" 🗣️



Collin Dixon moves the @IlliniFootball chains 58 yards 💥



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/xzRFXbBjny — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 7, 2026

Dixon finished with a monster stat line of eight catches for 129 yards and two scores. Katin Houser had his best performance in an Illini uniform, going for 292 yards and three scores. Wideout Hudson Clement (five receptions for 87 yards) also made a handful of huge plays.

Limiting miscues

Nov 6, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema shakes hands with Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule before a game at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bret Bielema-led teams are known for playing disciplined football and simply finding a way in ugly games. For a while in the first half, it felt like Nebraska controlled things. But the Cornhuskers kept finding ways to shoot themselves in the foot.

Key penalty after key penalty stalled Nebraska drives and pushed it out of field goal range (as previously mentioned). Matt Rhule’s club finished with 11 penalties for 82 yards. Illinois wasn’t that much better – flagged six times for 55 yards – but it didn’t commit as many poorly-timed penalties as the visitors.

All of those unforced errors allowed the Illini to survive in the first half, and then thrive and carry that momentum throughout the second half. The result was an unexpectedly comfortable win for Illinois.