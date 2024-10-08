Illini now

Former Illini Football Players Making a Big Impact in the NFL

Five Illinois football alums have impressed through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season

Jason Langendorf

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
As of Aug. 27, the NFL's final day to settle their 53-man rosters, 24 former Illinois football players had made the cut. Through five weeks of the season, a handful have stood out above the rest – and many of their peers across the league. A quick look at how they're faring:

Tony Adams, safety, New York Jets

Stats: 35 tackles, five passes defensed, 33.3 percent completion rate allowed

Adams' solid play for the Jets' defense – particularly in coverage – has helped offset New York's stagnant offense and keep the team competitive in the AFC East.  The Jets' completion percentage allowed of 57.9 percent ranks third in the NFL, thanks in part to the presence of Adams, whom PFF grades out as No. 19 among 132 NFL safeties in coverage.

Nick Allegretti, guard, Washington Commanders

Stats: 314 offensive snaps, no sacks allowed

After spending his first five seasons in Kansas City, where he won three Super Bowls, Allegretti brings a wealth of experience and in-his-prime skill to Washington’s front five. The Commanders' 4-1 start and the accelerated learning curve for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (the first NFL player to pass for 1,000 yards and run for 250 yards in his first five games) is owed in large part to Allegretti and Washington's O-line.

Chase Brown, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

Stats: 5.6 yards per carry, 2.0 receptions per game, three TDs

The Bengals' recent surge (even in light of Sunday's overtime loss to Baltimore) has coincided with a bit of a breakthrough from Brown. His 215 total yards and three touchdowns over the past three weeks may soon push him ahead of Zack Moss on Cincinnati's depth chart and lead to his first NFL start. Maybe all he needed was a splash of Gatorade to get untracked.

Kerby Joseph, safety, Detroit Lions

Stats: Three interceptions, four passes defensed

Joseph is on pace to log career highs in interceptions and pass deflections. Even after Detroit's Week 5 bye, Joseph ranks second in the NFL in interceptions while allowing only three completions on the season. He has played an instrumental role for a Lions team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Chase McLaughlin, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stats: 10 for 10 on field goal attempts (with a 56-yard long)

McLaughlin has yet to miss during his second season in Tampa. Only Washington's Austin Seibert (12 for 12) has at least as many field goal attempts without a miss. The difference? Seibert's long is from 45 yards, while half of McLaughlin's field goals this season have come at a distance of 50 yards or longer.

Other notables: Ted Karras (Cincinnati), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle), Nate Hobbs (Las Vegas)

JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

