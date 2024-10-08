Former Illini Football Players Making a Big Impact in the NFL
As of Aug. 27, the NFL's final day to settle their 53-man rosters, 24 former Illinois football players had made the cut. Through five weeks of the season, a handful have stood out above the rest – and many of their peers across the league. A quick look at how they're faring:
Tony Adams, safety, New York Jets
Stats: 35 tackles, five passes defensed, 33.3 percent completion rate allowed
Adams' solid play for the Jets' defense – particularly in coverage – has helped offset New York's stagnant offense and keep the team competitive in the AFC East. The Jets' completion percentage allowed of 57.9 percent ranks third in the NFL, thanks in part to the presence of Adams, whom PFF grades out as No. 19 among 132 NFL safeties in coverage.
Nick Allegretti, guard, Washington Commanders
Stats: 314 offensive snaps, no sacks allowed
After spending his first five seasons in Kansas City, where he won three Super Bowls, Allegretti brings a wealth of experience and in-his-prime skill to Washington’s front five. The Commanders' 4-1 start and the accelerated learning curve for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (the first NFL player to pass for 1,000 yards and run for 250 yards in his first five games) is owed in large part to Allegretti and Washington's O-line.
Chase Brown, running back, Cincinnati Bengals
Stats: 5.6 yards per carry, 2.0 receptions per game, three TDs
The Bengals' recent surge (even in light of Sunday's overtime loss to Baltimore) has coincided with a bit of a breakthrough from Brown. His 215 total yards and three touchdowns over the past three weeks may soon push him ahead of Zack Moss on Cincinnati's depth chart and lead to his first NFL start. Maybe all he needed was a splash of Gatorade to get untracked.
Kerby Joseph, safety, Detroit Lions
Stats: Three interceptions, four passes defensed
Joseph is on pace to log career highs in interceptions and pass deflections. Even after Detroit's Week 5 bye, Joseph ranks second in the NFL in interceptions while allowing only three completions on the season. He has played an instrumental role for a Lions team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
Chase McLaughlin, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stats: 10 for 10 on field goal attempts (with a 56-yard long)
McLaughlin has yet to miss during his second season in Tampa. Only Washington's Austin Seibert (12 for 12) has at least as many field goal attempts without a miss. The difference? Seibert's long is from 45 yards, while half of McLaughlin's field goals this season have come at a distance of 50 yards or longer.
Other notables: Ted Karras (Cincinnati), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle), Nate Hobbs (Las Vegas)