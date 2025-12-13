Illinois Football Stars Announce Status for Music City Bowl: What It Means

Illinois football received some good news and some bad news on Friday.



First, star quarterback Luke Altmyer announced that he will suit up one last time for the Illini and play in the Music City Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 30 (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). That's a massive development because, realistically, Illinois' chances plummet without him.



But the bad news? Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas has opted out of Illinois' bowl game and will not play, ending his college career as he focuses on preparing for the NFL Draft.

See y’all in Nashville pic.twitter.com/cMVBADpXe2 — Luke Altmyer (@lukealtmyer9) December 12, 2025

Gabe Jacas officially declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. Per his instagram. #Illini pic.twitter.com/zWkefkOvzK — Said Bravo (@Said_Bravo1) December 12, 2025

Initial reaction

Neither decision should have come as a great surprise. Altmyer should be selected in next spring's NFL Draft, but he has a chance to boost his stock with a strong showing against Tennessee, even if the Volunteers aren't at full strength.

Jacas, meanwhile, was already projected by some as a first-round NFL pick headed into this season, and his 2025 (led the Big Ten with 11 sacks) likely only solidified his standing. Choosing not to risk an injury i(especially n a non-CFP bowl game) was simply a calculated business decision. Illinois will miss Jacas' production, but he can't be faulted for opting out. It was 100 percent the right choice.

In more Illini/NFL Draft-related news, Tennessee will be without at least one of its defensive stars. Junior linebacker Arion Carter declared for the NFL Draft on Friday and is highly unlikely to play in the Music City Bowl. Carter is a projected Day 2 pick who led the Volunteers in tackles.

Tennessee junior linebacker Arion Carter has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after leading the team in tackles in two straight seasons.



🔗 https://t.co/yfz5rp7L41 #Vols pic.twitter.com/CvS0ZJ7S17 — GoVols247 (@GoVols247) December 12, 2025

How the Illini will replace Gabe Jacas' production

To be direct, they can't. Jacas has been a mainstay on the edge of Illinois' defense since his freshman year, and the Illini are going to have to mix up looks and rotate personnel to replace even a healthy fraction of what Jacas would have brought to the field against Tennessee. Leon Lowery Jr. and Daniel Brown are most likely to replace Jacas in the starting lineup, while the other (as well as Joe Barna and Pat Farrell ) will have a chance to earn increased rotation snaps.

In any case, there's no chance of Frankenstein-ing a Jacas-level replacement – even for one game. As good as he was in his first three seasons, Jacas took his game to a whole new level in 2025. He was a first-team All-Big Ten player who was only slowed when opponents threw extra blockers and attention at him. Jacas also got a lot better as an all-around pass defender, especially in zone coverage. He made some great plays against Northwestern, and the Illini wouldn't have won that game without him.

The Music City Bowl was already shaping up as a shootout, so without Jacas suiting up for one last ride with the Illini, it may fall on Altmyer and the offense to be just that much better and put Illinois over the top against Tennessee.