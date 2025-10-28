Former Illinois Football Standouts Represent for Illini in NFL Week 8
Illinois football fans didn't have much to cheer about Saturday after the Illini lost 42-25 to the Washington Huskies in Seattle, but multiple alums excelled Sunday in the NFL, which – let's face it – can be just as important when drawing talent to a program as team success in college.
Here were some of the top performers among former Illini in the NFL's Week 8:
1. Chase Brown
Somehow, some way, the New York Jets pulled off the upset over the Bengals, but you can't blame former Illini running back Chase Brown for Cincinnati's loss.
Brown finished with 105 total yards (73 rushing, 32 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Bengals' heartbreaking defeat. The most impressive part about Brown's afternoon was that he broke the century mark in scrimmage yards despite touching the ball just 15 times over the course of the game.
It has been a disappointing year for Brown and the Bengals, but Brown – an All-American selection for Illinois in 2022 – is proving to be one of the best young all-purpose backs in football.
2. Pat Bryant
Before Sunday's showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, former Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (2021-2024) had yet to play a big role in the Broncos' offense. But that changed Sunday when Bryant hauled in his first career NFL touchdown in Denver's 44-24 win, finishing with a career-best four catches for 40 yards.
Bryant still has a way to go to establish himself as Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's third option in the passing game, but Sunday's performance shows a growing trust in the rookie.
Expect Denver head coach Sean Payton to continue to air it out with a red-hot Nix under center, and don't be surprised if Bryant starts to find the end zone on a more consistent basis.
3. Isaiah Williams
Brown may have found the end zone twice on Sunday, but Isiah Williams – a Jets receiver and Brown's teammate in Champaign – finished with more yards (and the win) in a battle of former Illini. Williams finished with a career-best 170 return yards (132 kick return, 38 punt return) and caught three passes for 31 yards in New York's first victory of the season.
Expect Williams, who played for Illinois from 2019-2023, to continue to see the field for the Jets as a return specialist and a reserve/rotational receiver.
4. Chase McLaughlin
Chase McLaughlin missed a couple of kicks back in Week 1, but the former Illinois star has been red-hot as of late. Although McLaughlin made a 65-yard field goal earlier this year, his performance in Week 8 was far and away his best this season with the Buccaneers.
McLaughlin made not one, not two, but three 50-yard field goals in Tampa Bay's 23-3 win over New Orleans. McLaughlin has yet to miss a field goal north of 50 yards this year – he is 8-for-8 – and finished the month of October 8-for-9 on field goal attempts and 8-for-8 on extra points.
Don't look now, but McLaughlin (a standout in Champaign from 2016-2018) might just make the Pro Bowl this season..
5. Quan Martin
The Washington Commanders were smoked by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, but Quan Martin – an Illinois defensive back from 2018 to 2022 – wasn't the problem.
Martin, a third-year pro, finished with a career-best 14 tackles (10 solo) against Kansas City. If he can stay healthy for the remainder of the season, he should set a career-high in just about every statistical category.
And if all goes well, Martin could even wind up making his first Pro Bowl appearance.