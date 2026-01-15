Former Illinois Kicker Ethan Moczulski Returns to Program – What It Means

Rarely does a college player leave a school, regardless of the sport, only to return to that same program a year later. But that's exactly what former Illinois kicker Ethan Moczulski did when he announced Wednesday that is returning to Champaign to play for the Illini in 2026, according to multiple reports.

There simply aren't many high-profile (or any-profile) examples of this. Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner played his first two college seasons in South Bend (2021-22), transferred to Alabama for the 2023 season, then returned to the Fighting Irish to finish out his final two years of eligibility (during which he threw a single pass). Moczulski will attempt to become the rare contributor who returns to a campus to deliver a similar or greater impact than he had the first time around.

Ethan Moczulski's background

Moczulski began his career at Texas A&M, where he kicked a single extra point before hitting the transfer portal in the offseason. He moved on to Champaign, where he served as the Illini's primary kickoff specialist and went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries that were out of reach for primary placekicker David Olano . He departed for Washington last offseason but never gained traction in Seattle, either.

Moczulski has now played for three different schools without ever having held down the kicker job at any point. That could change at Illinois now that Olano has transferred to Texas A&M. Moczulski was very unlikely to beat out Olano, so you can't blame him for leaving Illinois in the first place. But with a clear path to the gig, Moczulski has a legit shot to kick field goals and extra points for the Illini in 2026.

Likely competing with Moczulski for the role will be Lucas Osada, who transferred from North Carolina last year. With excellent power and a little bit of history with the Illini, Moczulski may literally have a leg up in the early stages.

Even if Moczulski doesn't beat out Osada for the job, there's a pretty good chance he will return to his role as Illinois' kickoff specialist. Coach Bret Bielema doesn't like to overload his primary kicker, so no matter what, Moczulski's leg figures to be utilized one way or another.

Illinois transfer portal update

Moczulski is the 15th player Illinois has landed via the portal – and so far the only kicker/punter. The Illini have still lost more than they have gained in the transfer pipeline (25 departures compared to 15 arrivals), but they are finally starting to balance the ledger – and even land some players who seem certain to make an instant impact.