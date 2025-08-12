Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Kicker David Olano
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior kicker David Olano. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
David Olano | Kicker | Junior | No. 24
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
High school: Naperville North
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Scouting report
Olano, 20, is an ultra-consistent and reliable placekicker from mid-range distances and in (including point after attempts). He converted a total of 55 of 59 scoring kicks (which included one block) as Illinois' primary kicker in 2024. He doesn't have a huge leg, but he did convert a 50-yarder last year (when since-departed Ethan Moczulski otherwise handled the longest-yardage placekicking duties).
Moczulski also handled kickoff responsibilities, helping to keep Olano's leg fresh. Yet Olano can capably handle kickoffs if needed – and is generally a plus in that area. At his size, Olano won't be of much help if asked to make a stick, but in his specific role, that's an exceptionally rare need.
Experience
Olano's 17-for-20 performance on field goals last season gave him the fifth-best percentage (85.0) in the Big Ten and 32nd-best in the country. He was automatic on field goals from inside 40 yards in 2024 (12 for 12), which can't be overlooked in terms of coach Bret Bielema's and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s play-calling and in-game strategizing.
Year
Team
Games
FGs
FGAs
Pct.
Long
XPs
XPAs
KOs
KO Avg.
TBs
2024
Illinois
13
17
20
85.0
50
38
39
0
0
0
2023
Illinois
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
45
62.1
20
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Our coaches have been doing a great job just preaching our core values: TSD – tough, smart dependable guys. One thing that we all know about our special teams is, those tackles, those kicks, punts, snaps – those become crucial in a game. You can talk about a PAT, you can talk about a field goal, three points. If you can get those three points in the first, then you might not be in the same position [later in the game], so it's just about realizing how important special teams are," Olano said in the week leading up to Illinois' 21-7 win over Michigan last season.
2025 outlook
Olano enters the fall as Illinois' first consideration in every potential field-goal scenario. Although it's unclear whether he'll ultimately get the call on 50-plus-yarders and kickoffs now that Moczulski has moved on, the Illini have made it something of a recent tradition to split the placekicking duties to maximize strengths.
Illinois signed promising North Carolina transfer Lucas Osada in the offseason, who may be viewed as the future rather than the present. But if Olano maintains his metronomic consistency into 2025, he's unlikely to face any pressure of losing the sort of reps he put in last year.