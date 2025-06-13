Four-Star Linebacker From New Jersey Makes Illinois Football Visit
The way Illinois football has going this week, the Illini may have to develop New Jersey's Don Bosco Prep into an unofficial feeder program. In addition to offering four-star tight end JT Geraci on Wednesday, Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff welcomed four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen to campus for an official visit on the same day. Coincidence? We don't think so.
The fact that Allen visited Champaign two days after receiving an offer from the Illini (on Monday) would seem to be a very good sign for the program. Less encouraging is that practically all the nation's top football schools are offering the No. 1-ranked player in New Jersey and No. 10 linebacker in the nation.
A junior-to-be, Allen received an offer from last year's participants in the national championship game – Notre Dame and Ohio State – and now has more than 20 scholarship offers in total, including four from SEC powers Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Yet one program that Illinois should probably fear most as competition for Allen may come as a surprise: Rutgers. Allen has had four visits with the Scarlet Knights (three more than any other program he has visited), and Rivals Fan FutureCast lists Rutgers in a two-way tie with West Virginia for Allen's services.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Allen appears to be the complete package. (He also plays basketball and track.) Allen has plenty of time and seemingly endless options, so his recruiting and commitment process may take some time.