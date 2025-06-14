Four-Star Quarterback From Utah Makes Official Visit to Champaign
Kamden Lopati had a season to remember in 2024. The class of 2027 quarterback from West High School in Utah threw for more than 3,000 yards, completed over two-thirds of his passes (66.8 percent) and tossed 25 touchdowns. He got it done on the ground, too, rushing for almost 650 yards and three more touchdowns.
Not many high school quarterbacks are capable of those numbers, but for a sophomore to do it is exceptionally rare. Imagine what Lopati may be capable of this fall – and a year later.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema had the foresight to offer him a scholarship back in April, and the Illini were rewarded with a visit by Lopati on Friday.
Lopati has 15 total offers, including three more from the Big Ten – Oregon, Purdue and Washington – and one from Arkansas in the SEC. Don't be surprised if he receives a few more offers over the summer and surpasses 20 by the end of his junior year.
Still, Bielema and the Illini would seem to have a solid shot of landing Lopati. He still hasn't visited all that many schools, and with Illinois starting quarterback Luke Altmeyer in his fifth and final year, Lopati would (potentially) have a chance to play right away if all went (very) well when he's a freshman.