Illini now

Four-Star Quarterback From Utah Makes Official Visit to Champaign

Kamden Lopati, from West High School (Utah), got a closer look at the Illinois football program on Friday

Jared Shlensky

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team into the stadium before kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team into the stadium before kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kamden Lopati had a season to remember in 2024. The class of 2027 quarterback from West High School in Utah threw for more than 3,000 yards, completed over two-thirds of his passes (66.8 percent) and tossed 25 touchdowns. He got it done on the ground, too, rushing for almost 650 yards and three more touchdowns.

Not many high school quarterbacks are capable of those numbers, but for a sophomore to do it is exceptionally rare. Imagine what Lopati may be capable of this fall – and a year later.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema had the foresight to offer him a scholarship back in April, and the Illini were rewarded with a visit by Lopati on Friday.

Lopati has 15 total offers, including three more from the Big Ten – Oregon, Purdue and Washington – and one from Arkansas in the SEC. Don't be surprised if he receives a few more offers over the summer and surpasses 20 by the end of his junior year.

Still, Bielema and the Illini would seem to have a solid shot of landing Lopati. He still hasn't visited all that many schools, and with Illinois starting quarterback Luke Altmeyer in his fifth and final year, Lopati would (potentially) have a chance to play right away if all went (very) well when he's a freshman.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Top Five Big Ten Returners for 2025-26: Braden Smith, Tomislav Ivisic and More

ESPN Makes High- and Low-End NBA Comparisons for Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis

Illinois Guard Kasparas Jakucionis Earns Green Room Invite to NBA Draft

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football