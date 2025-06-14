Four-Star Quarterback From Utah Makes Official Visit to Champaign

Great visit and time with @BretBielema and staff. @artursitkowski4 @Eddie__Simpkins Thank you for the hospitality, @IlliniFootball is building something special in Champaign. #FamILLy @coachsolovi @westpanthersfb @Andy_Pham1 @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo @GregBiggins @adamgorney… pic.twitter.com/dfYoOfihn9