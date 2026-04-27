Illinois' Gabe Jacas: One of the Smartest Picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Illinois football fans know full well what Gabe Jacas is capable of between the lines after enjoying four years of his pass-block wrecking and quarterback terrorizing as the heartbeat of the Illini pass rush. But now that he's off to the pros, what are his prospects in a league in which college success doesn't always translate on a one-to-one scale?

We got one pretty decisive answer even before Jacas was taken by the New England Patriots on Friday with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. Todd McShay, NFL Draft expert and host of the Ringer's "Todd McShay Show" podcast, has been high on Jacas for quite some time – and he considers his selection by the Pats to be one of the highest values in this year's draft.

Expert Todd McShay calls Gabe Jacas his favorite player in NFL Draft

"It's about value," McShay said on his podcast. "Yeah, you're gonna get him in the middle of the second round. But I just love the way he plays the game.



"He's a war daddy, man. Four-year player, three-year starter, 183 tackles, he had 27 sacks – 19 over the last two years – seven forced fumbles, all seven over the last two years. He got better and better and better as his career went on."

The Patriots land @McShay13’s favorite prospect in the draft, edge rusher Gabe Jacas 😳 https://t.co/NTaPnVJqS2 pic.twitter.com/dJ6zXJNLuk — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) April 25, 2026

"His game is built on a perfect blend of power, strong freaking hands and relentlessness. It's motor and it's leverage, right? And that stuff translates to the NFL."

McShay noted the importance of Jacas' wrestling background, offering Cincinnati Bengals veteran Trey Hendrickson (81 career NFL sacks) as an example of another premier pass rusher who grew up wrestling and turned that into an advantage on the field.

"I like his pedigree, I like his makeup, I like the way he plays the game," McShay said of Jacas. "And by the way, one of the A-plus interviews throughout the entire process, [according to] everyone in the league that I've talked to. So give me Gabe Jacas."

Gabe Jacas' outlook for the 2026 NFL season

If there were a better NFL organization for Jacas to land with than New England, it's news to us. Illinois coach Bret Bielema has ties to the Patriots, so the team knows what it's getting in Jacas – and likely the best way to deploy him from the start. Current Pats head coach Mike Vrabel also fit a profile similar to that of Jacas during his playing days, so Jacas should have a strong support network and plenty of advocates the moment he walks through the doors in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The phone call that officially made Gabe Jacas a member of the #Patriots!



Mike Vrabel: “You are everything that we are about… When you left here everybody was like, ‘We gotta find a way to get this guy on our football team.’”



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/R0cEMj50sh — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) April 25, 2026

The Patriots run a 3-4 defense in name only, often lining up four (or more) down linemen and moving a lot of versatile pieces around to keep opposing offenses on their toes. It would make sense for Jacas to hit the field on pass-rushing downs, likely as a straight edge rusher (though perhaps occasionally working from the interior). He can get down the line in a hurry and is a strong tackler, but he may struggle against the run in power situations and be limited (at least early on) in any kind of pass coverage.

Jacas may not start as a rookie, but he could play a hybrid defensive end/linebacker role (as he did at Illinois), turned loose as an upfield threat on a majority of passing downs. If he collects 4-6 sacks and shows promise in non-pass-rushing areas of the game in his first year in New England, it should make for a successful debut pro season.