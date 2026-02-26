How to Watch Luke Altmyer and Other Illinois Alums at NFL Draft Combine

Quietly, Bret Bielema and Illinois football have built a pipeline that routinely sends impact players into the NFL. Three former Illini – quarterback Luke Altmyer, linebacker Gabe Jacas and offensive lineman J.C. Davis – will participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which begins Wednesday.

Illini and NFL fans can stream coverage of drills, press conferences and analysis of the combine at NFL+ . Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. (all times CT) on Thursday and ends 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Jacas is considered to be a potential first-round pick, and is expected to not last past the third round. Most draft projections have Davis being drafted somewhere between the middle and late rounds, while Altmyer is generally projected as a Day 3 prospect, most likely to come off the board between Rounds 5-7.

Illinois football in the NFL Draft Combine

Bielema has sent 18 players to the NFL combine in five seasons as Illinois' head coach, the program's most ever over a five-year stretch. Last year, receiver Pat Bryant (who would go on to be selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round) was the only Illini to appear in the event.

Since it was consolidated into a league-wide event and landed permanently in Indianapolis in 1987, the combine has featured a total of 79 Illinois players. All-time high marks for Illini football alums in the event are as follows:



Shuttle drill

3.90: Kelvin Hayden, cornerback, 2005



Three-cone drill

6.75: Vontae Davis, cornerback, 2009



40-yard dash

4.37: A.J. Jenkins, receiver, 2012



Bench press

38: Tony Pashos, offensive tackle, 2003



Vertical leap

44.0: Jartavius Martin, safety, 2023



Broad jump

133: Jartavius Martin, safety, 2023

Daily coverage of Illini at the NFL Draft Combine

A quick guide for general coverage of the NFL Draft Combine:

Thursday, Feb. 26 (2-7 p.m. CT): Defensive linemen, linebackers

Defensive linemen, linebackers Friday, Feb. 27 (2-7 p.m. CT): Defensive backs, tight ends

Defensive backs, tight ends Saturday, Feb. 28 (12-7 p.m. CT): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1 (12-4 p.m. CT): Offensive linemen

Right where he’s supposed to be. Production travels. pic.twitter.com/p5JsY6cxOO — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) February 26, 2026

But if you're hoping to home in on the former Illini appearing in this year's combine, note their player IDs (Altmyer is QB03, Jacas is DL 44 and Davis is OL18) and schedules:

Wednesday, Feb. 25

10 a.m.: Jacas media



Thursday, Feb. 26

1 p.m.: Jacas workout



Friday, Feb. 27

9:30 a.m.: Altmyer media



Saturday, Feb. 28

10:30 a.m.: Davis media

12 p.m.: Altmyer workout



Sunday, March 1

10 a.m.: Davis workout