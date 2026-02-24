Four Potential Illinois Football Signees Schedule Official Visits: What It Means

Anytime a sought-after recruit schedules an official visit with a college, it's a good sign – the most transparent expression of their interest. On Monday, Illinois football was able to enjoy the curiosity and attention of four legit high school standouts – offensive lineman Kyson Mallard, wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr., defensive lineman Aidan O'Neil and linebacker Anthony James, who all scheduled official visits with the Illini.



Now comes the hard part: Can Illinois sign any of them?

Kyson Mallard, offensive lineman

Mallard – a three-star recruit out of Westover (Georgia) who is projected by most experts to be a guard or center in college – has scheduled a visit to Champaign, according to recruiting observer Riley Alberts. A 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior, Mallard was originally committed to Georgia but decommitted from the Bulldogs in early January. He is the 27th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation, per 247Sports, and has 17 total offers.

And since Illinois has secured only one commit in the 2027 class so far, and has three seniors on its offensive line, landing Mallard could be a big development. It looks like the Illini's biggest competition will be Louisville and South Carolina, as Mallard also schedule official visits with both schools on Monday.

Briceson Thrower, wide receiver

Visit News: 2027 3⭐️ WR Briceson Thrower Jr. (@briceson_jr) out of North Forney in Forney, TX has set an official visit to Illinois for June 12-14. pic.twitter.com/s31K7s4ZML — UI Zone (@Recruit2Illini) February 20, 2026

The Illini offered Thrower back in June, and eight months later the three-star receiver out of North Forney (Texas) has scheduled an official visit with Illinois, per UI Zone. In 10 games as a junior this fall, Thrower caught 32 passes for 529 yards and five touchdowns.

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound speedster, Thrower is at his best working down the field. The bad news for Bret Bielema and his staff is that 39 other schools have also thrown their hats in the ring for Thrower, including state schools Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Aidan O'Neil, defensive lineman

Extremely excited to get back out to Champaign this spring! Locked in my Official visit!@artursitkowski4 @BretBielema @CoAcHKeLZZz3 pic.twitter.com/V68YEmurmU — 4⭐️ Aidan ONeil (@aidan_oneil1) February 23, 2026

O'Neil finished with 54 tackles (16 for losses), 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) in 2025, and he has since seen his national exposure skyrocket. A junior four-star recruit, he has 29 total offers and is scheduled to visit Illinois for his first official visit in April.

O'Neil plays defensive end in Don Bosco's 3-4 scheme and would be a perfect fit on the edge of the Illini's three-man front. Out of all the recruits, O'Neil might be the most important because of his production and athleticism, so a strong first impression is critical.

Anthony James, linebacker

Illinois offered James right about a month ago, and he has already scheduled a visit to Champaign. That's a great sign for the Illini, and he is maybe the most likely of the four recruits listed above to sign with Bielema and Illinois.



A 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from La Marque (Texas), James had a monster junior year in 2025, finishing with 134 tackles (24 for losses), three sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

James is at his best in the run game despite being a little light for an inside linebacker. It might take him a year or two to grow into a Big Ten inside linebacker, but based on his strong tackling skills, he could have a chance to play right away on special teams.

James has 14 total offers, per 247Sports, including one other Big Ten offer in Purdue, but fortunately for the Illini, Illinois is his first scheduled visit. And who knows? If all goes well, maybe James signs immediately and skips visits to any other schools that have offered him.