First Look at Illinois Football Week 4 Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers
It has been a fairly smooth start to the season for Bret Bielema and Illinois. After dismantling Western Michigan to improve to 3-0 for the second straight year, the Illini now turn their attention to one of the Big Ten’s rising powers: No. 19 Indiana. The Hoosiers, coming off last year's College Football Playoff berth, have opened 2025 with three straight wins, capped by a demolition of Indiana State in Week 3. The stage is set (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC) for what could be one of the most significant Illinois-Indiana matchups in series history.
Indiana at a glance
Led by second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana is aiming to build on last year’s 11-win campaign and prove that its CFP run was no fluke. After a sluggish opener against Old Dominion (a 26–14 win), the Hoosiers have found their stride, outscoring Kennesaw State and Indiana State by a combined 129-9. In hindsight, that narrow Week 1 result may not be a slight at all – Old Dominion went on to throttle Virginia Tech on the road in Week 3, suggesting the Monarchs might simply be better than expected.
The level of competition hasn’t exactly been elite, but Cignetti’s squad has looked dominant the past two weeks. Against the Sycamores, the Hoosiers – a 48.5-point favorite – nearly covered by halftime, racing out to a 45-point lead before cruising to a 73-0 victory. Saturday, however, will mark a different kind of test. Illinois represents the toughest opponent Indiana has hosted in Bloomington during the Cignetti era, setting the stage for a matchup with real stakes in the Big Ten race.
The Hoosiers on the field
Indiana boasts one of the Big Ten’s most talented rosters, headlined by junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza – who has already drawn first-round draft buzz. A transfer from Cal, Mendoza brings the full package: a rocket arm, pinpoint accuracy and the poise to avoid costly mistakes. Through three games, he has thrown for 708 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Still, Saturday night will be his first real challenge, as Illinois’ secondary is by far the most talented unit he will have faced this fall.
Mendoza has spread the ball around early, but his favorite targets are junior Omar Cooper Jr. and senior Elijah Sarratt, the latter having followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison. Both receivers can run the entire route tree and create yards after the catch, making them the focal points for Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s game plan.
On the ground, Indiana uses a committee approach. Senior Kaelon Black, junior Lee Beebe Jr. and senior Roman Hemby have each topped 200 rushing yards this season. But the Hoosiers suffered a setback last week when Beebe exited because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him Saturday, thinning the depth chart.
Defensively, Indiana has been stout, allowing only 23 points through three games. The front seven has produced 10 sacks, and the defensive line smothered Indiana State in Week 3, holding the Sycamores to just 38 passing yards and 77 total yards of offense. In the secondary, junior D’Angelo Ponds projects as an NFL first-rounder, while senior Louis Moore has already emerged as a ballhawk with multiple interceptions. Together, they headline a defense that is one of the top units in the country.
Illinois vs. Indiana matchup
For the Illini, this game represents a second litmus test. (They passed the first, at Duke, with flying colors.) Indiana has been one of the Big Ten’s most consistent regular-season powers over the past two years, and winning on the road in Bloomington would be massive for the Illini’s playoff hopes. A victory wouldn’t just keep Illinois undefeated, it would also give the Illini far more margin for error on their path to the College Football Playoff.
Team
2025 record
PPG
PPG allowed
3rd down %
3rd down % allowed
Red Zone %
Red zone % allowed
TOs
Opponent TOs
Illinois
3-0
45.0
7.3
48.0
29.2
83.3
80.0
0
6
Indiana
3-0
52.0
7.7
57.7
26.1
87.0
100.0
0
5
For the Illinois defense to make its mark, everything starts up front. The front seven must consistently pressure Mendoza – just as it did against Duke’s Darian Mensah – to wear him down and eventually force mistakes. On the back end, the secondary has to stay disciplined and tackle cleanly, as Indiana’s receivers are dangerous in space and can turn short gains into explosive plays.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Luke Altmyer has another chance to shine on a national stage. The senior has opened the season in impressive fashion, but a win on the road against a playoff-caliber Indiana squad could elevate him into the Heisman conversation and bolster his NFL Draft stock. For that to happen, the offensive line must control the trenches to establish the run. In the passing game, Hank Beatty has been the Illini’s most consistent weapon, and the Hoosiers defense will be keyed in on him. That makes it crucial for the rest of the receiving corps to rise to the occasion, get open and make plays in support of Illinois' go-to target.
This is exactly the type of matchup Illinois has been built for – a veteran roster led by a head coach who knows how to win on big stages. Now is the time for the Illini to kick down the door and prove they belong among college football’s elite.