Four-Star CB Nick Hankins Jr. Includes Illinois Football on List of Five Finalists
Illinois football and coach Bret Bielema have made in-state recruiting a heightened priority, and in recent weeks they have been locking down top-tier Chicago-area talent with astonishing frequency. Maybe it's time for the state's other major metro area to get in on the act.
On Friday, Nick Hankins Jr. – a four-star cornerback from Belleville (Illinois) West, in the St. Louis area – narrowed his list of college football destinations to five, and Illinois was among his finalists:
A 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback in the class of 2026, Hankins is considered a top-10 prospect in the state and a top-30 cornerback in the nation (according to 247 Sports' composite rankings).
In a Saturday text conversation with Illinois on SI, Hankins confirmed his list of finalists and his upcoming June 6 official visit to Champaign. He says he has already made 4-5 unofficial visits to the UI campus and, when asked what he likes most about the Illini football program, the school, campus or Champaign-Urbana itself, he replied, "all of the above."
"I been up there so many times, so I'm really just there so I can enjoy the experience," he wrote.
Hankins wouldn't rank his top five – which also includes Iowa, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee – but says he's drawn to Illinois most by the coaching staff, specifically naming defensive backs coach Corey Parker, assistant head coach Thad Ward and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. And Hankins already has a tight relationship with freshman quarterback Carson Boyd, from St. Louis.
"I been knowing him since we was little kids," Hankins wrote.
Anything else attracting Hankins to the Illini? "I love that they play a lot of man-to-man," he wrote. And although Bielema and Henry likely won't make any guarantees, they could make a case that Hankins could get a shot at significant game reps as early as next season, when Illinois will be turning over a significant portion of its defense. (In particular, corners Xavier Scott and Torrie Cox Jr. will be graduating as Hankins would be arriving on campus.)
"Just to have the chance to play my first year would be a blessing," Hankins wrote.
In any case, the Illini – who were one of the first schools to offer Hankins, back in September of last year – won't have to wait much longer for his decision, which he says he expects to make "sometime in July."