Social Media Buzz: Nasir Rankin's Commitment Sparks Celebration for Illinois
Illinois football has had sparingly few days on the field worth chest-beating over in recent years, and it's safe to say the program hasn't had a day off the field like the one it enjoyed Wednesday ... maybe ever.
It wasn't just the commitment of four-star recruit Nasir Rankin. It wasn't only that three-star defensive lineman King Liggins pledged himself to the Illini an hour before Rankin. It was that two potentially game-changing high school football recruits from Chicago's South Side chose to stay in state, picked coach Bret Bielema and Champaign, and did so over several more established (or at least currently trending) programs.
Illinois, as it turns out, is trending, too.
Needless to say, Illini Nation was jazzed – and many of its members predictably hopped on to social media to express their excitement, joy and confidence in what now appears to be a near-limitless future of Illinois football.
Mind you, the 2025 Illini have yet to play a single down, and Rankin and Liggins (among others) are still high school students. But nothing hits quite like hope, and after Wednesday's bounty, Illini fans are positively brimming with it. Let's meet 'em where they're at: