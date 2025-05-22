Illini now

Social Media Buzz: Nasir Rankin's Commitment Sparks Celebration for Illinois

Nasir Rankin (and don't forget King Liggins) committed to Illinois football in what could be a pivotal day for the program

Jason Langendorf

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; A Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sitting on confetti after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; A Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sitting on confetti after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Illinois football has had sparingly few days on the field worth chest-beating over in recent years, and it's safe to say the program hasn't had a day off the field like the one it enjoyed Wednesday ... maybe ever.

It wasn't just the commitment of four-star recruit Nasir Rankin. It wasn't only that three-star defensive lineman King Liggins pledged himself to the Illini an hour before Rankin. It was that two potentially game-changing high school football recruits from Chicago's South Side chose to stay in state, picked coach Bret Bielema and Champaign, and did so over several more established (or at least currently trending) programs.

Illinois, as it turns out, is trending, too.

Needless to say, Illini Nation was jazzed – and many of its members predictably hopped on to social media to express their excitement, joy and confidence in what now appears to be a near-limitless future of Illinois football.

Mind you, the 2025 Illini have yet to play a single down, and Rankin and Liggins (among others) are still high school students. But nothing hits quite like hope, and after Wednesday's bounty, Illini fans are positively brimming with it. Let's meet 'em where they're at:

The moment

Nasir Rankin's story (as told by Ayo!)

A two-way baller

... and now lead recruiter

Expert opinion

A recruiting feast fit for a King

What a time to be alive

Alums and teammates represent

It's true

