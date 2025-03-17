Illinois Football's Gabe Jacas Appreciated for Warm Act of Kindness
Gabe Jacas is coming off an All-Big Ten third team campaign and helping lead Illinois to a 10-3 record and Citrus Bowl win, so of course he had worked up an appetite.
And like so many of us, when Jacas recently encountered a local Girl Scout selling cookies – 'tis the season! – in the Champaign-Urbana area, he decided to partake, while at the same time giving a little something back to the community.
Only Jacas did it a little differently than the rest of us.
Rather than buy a couple boxes and throw down a sleeve of Thin Mints or plow through a tray of Samoas – as our extensive research on the subject indicates can happen – Jacas purchased the young scout's entire table of stock, then immediately donated them back to her.
Catching up with Jacas was WCIA 3 reporter Tristan Thomas, who asked the Illini linebacker about the moment.
Jacas said he was passing through his neighborhood when the Girl Scout's table caught his eye, and he thought, “Why not? I’ll get a box.”
Before he knew it, one box turned into all of them.
Because it wasn't an official team event but a spontaneous moment, Jacas wasn't anticipating making any headlines.
“I wasn’t expecting the whole publicity thing," he said. "It’s good to give back to the community, because I know if I was a kid, I would enjoy that, too."
Jacas said he was just “grateful” that he has the ability to carry out that sort of act of kindness.
"I probably made the girl's day," Jacas said, "so that's special to me."