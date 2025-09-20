Social Media Smack Talk Heats Up for Illinois Football vs. Indiana
In one of the best early-season Big Ten matchups in recent memory and arguably the most significant meeting between Illinois and Indiana in the 126-year history of their series, the two programs share more than a 3-0 record – they also share a border, a chip on the shoulder and fanbases with a healthy disdain for one another.
With the No. 9 Illini coming off a 10-win season, an excellent recruiting cycle and a dominant start to 2025, Bret Bielema has them pushing for the College Football Playoff and on the verge of a nearly complete turnaround. Meanwhile, the No. 19 Hoosiers have already been down that road – only a year ago, in fact – and are working on building out the foundation coach Curt Cignetti conjured seemingly out of thin air at a school with virtually no tradition of football excellence.
And on Saturday in Bloomington (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC), the schools square off for an early foothold in a race between Big Ten dark horses and, not to be underestimated, bragging rights. Illini Nation and the Hoosiers' faithful have spent all week taking mostly playful (and some spiteful) shots at each other online, and we are 100 percent here for it. In fact, we've done our best to compile the finest preening, trolling and good fun related to the rivalry (more on that below) in order to get the juices flowing for this evening's kickoff.