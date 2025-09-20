Illini now

Social Media Smack Talk Heats Up for Illinois Football vs. Indiana

As the No. 9 Illini and No. 19 Hoosiers prepare for a battle in Bloomington, their backers (hilariously) fan the flames online

Jason Langendorf

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to a holding call during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to a holding call during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

In one of the best early-season Big Ten matchups in recent memory and arguably the most significant meeting between Illinois and Indiana in the 126-year history of their series, the two programs share more than a 3-0 record – they also share a border, a chip on the shoulder and fanbases with a healthy disdain for one another.

481. Illinois at Indiana. 3-0. 6:30 p.m. CT. 3-0. NBC. Saturday, Sept. 20. 482.

With the No. 9 Illini coming off a 10-win season, an excellent recruiting cycle and a dominant start to 2025, Bret Bielema has them pushing for the College Football Playoff and on the verge of a nearly complete turnaround. Meanwhile, the No. 19 Hoosiers have already been down that road – only a year ago, in fact – and are working on building out the foundation coach Curt Cignetti conjured seemingly out of thin air at a school with virtually no tradition of football excellence.

And on Saturday in Bloomington (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC), the schools square off for an early foothold in a race between Big Ten dark horses and, not to be underestimated, bragging rights. Illini Nation and the Hoosiers' faithful have spent all week taking mostly playful (and some spiteful) shots at each other online, and we are 100 percent here for it. In fact, we've done our best to compile the finest preening, trolling and good fun related to the rivalry (more on that below) in order to get the juices flowing for this evening's kickoff.

And so it begins

You've gotta have a long memory

That's what we've been saying!

Loud and proud

Been there, done that

Just a little respect

And then this ...

Where's the Spider-Man meme when you need it?

Flagging confidence?

The bitter fight to decide ... whether a rivalry exists

In Luke they trust

(But they need Jaheim back, too)

Another Luke returns from the Dark Side?

Good plan

The Boilers have entered the chat (and no one knows why)

feed

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Football