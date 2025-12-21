Illinois Recruiting Buzz: Lucas Morillo Returns From Injury, Plus Key Updates
In this story:
Illinois has gradually turned itself into a recruiting powerhouse under coach Brad Underwood. In the 2026 class, the Illini already have three recruits committed and signed, while they have earned one verbal commit in the 2027 class.
Below is an update on all four future Illini, along with one notable target who has put together an excellent past few weeks. Keep watch in this space for more Illinois basketball recruiting buzz.
Illinois recruiting updates on commits and key standout target
Ethan Brown (2026)
Ethan Brown, who attends Rolla High School (Missouri), exploded in early December for 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a 90-74 victory over Pembroke Hill. On Friday night, though, his club suffered its first blemish of the season, falling by 11 points against Blair Oaks. Still, Rolla remains ranked fifth in the state of Missouri, per MaxPreps.
Landon Davis (2026)
Landon Davis has helped his loaded Northwest (Waukee, Iowa) club get off to a perfect start through five games, including an 80-58 victory over crosstown rival Waukee High School. Davis, along with Nebraska commit and former Illini target Colin Rice, have been the key pieces for Northwest thus far.
Lucas Morillo (2026)
A 6-foot-7 do-everything wing, Lucas Morillo returned from an injury and immediately made an impact for Newman (Boston), his high school hoops program. Facing off against Blair Academy, led by five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., Morillo and his squad had their hands full, ultimately falling short by a score of 91-87. But Morillo did account for 13 points in the second half alone in his return.
Quinton Kitt (2027)
East Peoria is 6-0 and ranked No. 17 in the state of Illinois (per MaxPreps), and that’s mostly due to its star junior, Quinton Kitt. The 6-foot-6 wing/forward has been showing off his sweet stroke and throwing down some nice alley-oop jams.
Illini target standout: Brady Pettigrew (2028)
Despite being just a sophomore, Brady Pettigrew is the engine that makes Bolingbrook High School (ranked ninth in the state of Illinois) go. The Raiders currently have a record of 8-2, with one of those losses coming against Millennium High School (Arizona), ranked No. 11 in the nation. Bolingbrook is currently playing in the Iolani Classic in Hawaii, where Pettigrew has been on an absolute tear, showing off his elite scoring package and high-flying ability, leading his club to a semifinal appearance and even winning the event's dunk contest.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf