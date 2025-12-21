Illinois Recruiting Buzz: Lucas Morillo Returns From Injury, Plus Key Updates

Illinois has gradually turned itself into a recruiting powerhouse under coach Brad Underwood. In the 2026 class, the Illini already have three recruits committed and signed, while they have earned one verbal commit in the 2027 class.



Below is an update on all four future Illini, along with one notable target who has put together an excellent past few weeks. Keep watch in this space for more Illinois basketball recruiting buzz.

Illinois recruiting updates on commits and key standout target

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Ethan Brown (2026)

Ethan Brown , who attends Rolla High School (Missouri), exploded in early December for 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a 90-74 victory over Pembroke Hill. On Friday night, though, his club suffered its first blemish of the season, falling by 11 points against Blair Oaks. Still, Rolla remains ranked fifth in the state of Missouri, per MaxPreps.

Illinois signee Ethan Brown lit up Mizzou Arena, powering Rolla to a statement win over Pembroke Hill with a monster 34 points, 7 boards, 7 assists, and 7 steals. Total control of the game from start to finish. Big stage, bigger performance. pic.twitter.com/YyNDeQYkdD — Revocruit (@Revocruit) December 9, 2025

Landon Davis (2026)

Landon Davis has helped his loaded Northwest (Waukee, Iowa) club get off to a perfect start through five games, including an 80-58 victory over crosstown rival Waukee High School. Davis, along with Nebraska commit and former Illini target Colin Rice, have been the key pieces for Northwest thus far.

Lucas Morillo (2026)

A 6-foot-7 do-everything wing, Lucas Morillo returned from an injury and immediately made an impact for Newman (Boston), his high school hoops program. Facing off against Blair Academy, led by five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., Morillo and his squad had their hands full, ultimately falling short by a score of 91-87. But Morillo did account for 13 points in the second half alone in his return.

Quinton Kitt (2027)

East Peoria is 6-0 and ranked No. 17 in the state of Illinois (per MaxPreps), and that’s mostly due to its star junior, Quinton Kitt . The 6-foot-6 wing/forward has been showing off his sweet stroke and throwing down some nice alley-oop jams.

East Peoria's Cole DuBois throws it up-

Quinton Kitt throws it down!

East Peoria student section was awesome in Raiders' win at Washington pic.twitter.com/DyS5YPvgaN — Jim Mattson (@hoijim) December 20, 2025

Illini target standout: Brady Pettigrew (2028)

Brady Pettigrew leads Bolingbrook 65-54 win advancing to semifinals in 2025 ‘Iolani Classic. @BradyPettigreww pic.twitter.com/5BKu88o2d7 — Illinois Sports Updates (@Sports4Illinois) December 19, 2025

Despite being just a sophomore, Brady Pettigrew is the engine that makes Bolingbrook High School (ranked ninth in the state of Illinois) go. The Raiders currently have a record of 8-2, with one of those losses coming against Millennium High School (Arizona), ranked No. 11 in the nation. Bolingbrook is currently playing in the Iolani Classic in Hawaii, where Pettigrew has been on an absolute tear, showing off his elite scoring package and high-flying ability, leading his club to a semifinal appearance and even winning the event's dunk contest.