VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Afternoon Update With Matthew Stevens - July 12, 2020

IlliniNow/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about how on Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced its 14 member schools will only play games within its own league for all of the 2020 fall sports, including the most important revenue-generating sports - football.

All of the site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites for this Maven/Sports Illustrated operation wanted give their individual reactions to this unprecedented news related to the world's coronavirus health and safety pandemic. The site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites had similar but partially different takes on the situation.