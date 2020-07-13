IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 13, 2020

Matthew Stevens

IlliniNow/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about how on Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced its 14 member schools will only play games within its own league for all of the 2020 fall sports, including the most important revenue-generating sports - football.

All of the site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites for this Maven/Sports Illustrated operation wanted give their individual reactions to this unprecedented news related to the world's coronavirus health and safety pandemic. The site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites had similar but partially different takes on the situation.

Stevens talks about the Big Ten's announcement to play only conference games for the 2020 football season in the fall. The first month of the season with opponents such as Illinois State, Bowling Green and Connecticut was supposed to be grooved toward the Illini’s first 3-0 start since 2011 and only the third 3-0 start since 2001. “Optimism”, as Illini head coach Lovie Smith put it, was warranted. Then, Illinois was to open up Big Ten Conference play with Rutgers on Oct. 3. The Illini were likely to be favored in all of those first four games and the last Illinois won four games in a row to start a season was 2011 when they started 6-0 but lost their final six regular season games resulting in the firing of then-head coach Ron Zook. See, not even getting out fast results in anything but a bummer for Illini football. Before 2011, the last time Illinois started 4-0 in a season was 1951 when they ended up in the Rose Bowl.

One other note: The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated site will be covering live the commitment announcement of Texas three-star linebacker Dylan Hazell today at 4 p.m. CST. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illinois State & Bowling Green ADs Express Disappointment In Big Ten’s Decision

The two athletics directors representing the guarantee non-league games for Illinois that were cancelled by the Big Ten Conference expressed frustrations with the decision.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Afternoon Update With Matthew Stevens - July 12, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 11, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Pac-12 Conference To Replicate Big Ten's Fall Sports Schedule Plan; ACC Waiting Until July 31 To Decide

The Pac-12 Conference announces replication of Big Ten's fall schedule plan while the Atlantic Coast Conference elects to wait until July 31 to make a decision.

Matthew Stevens

Seeing Red: Red Scare Eliminates House Of Paign From TBT 2020

After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare 83-76, a Dayton alumni team in the TBT 2020 quarterfinals.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: FINAL - Red Scare 83, House Of Paign 76

After knocking off the defending champs two days ago, the Illinois alumni team House Of Paign takes on the Dayton alumni team Red Scare in the quarterfinal game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

Maven/Sports Illustrated Big Ten Publishers Roundtable On The Big Ten's Conference-Only Schedule Plan

The site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites for this Maven/Sports Illustrated operation wanted give their reactions to the conference news on July 10.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 10, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens didn't have much to talk about in today's morning update video, right?

Matthew Stevens

Like Father, Like Son: Josh Kreutz, Son Of Six-Time NFL Pro Bowler, Commits To Lovie Smith’s Illini

By becoming the 13th commitment in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, Josh Kreutz has agreed to play for the same head coach that his father Olin had in the NFL for nine years.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Big Ten’s Conference-Only Schedule Plan May Hit Illinois Football The Hardest

The Illinois football program was hoping to build momentum for a 2020 season with a light non-conference slate in September that is now gone.

Matthew Stevens