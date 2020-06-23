VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here is the news topic Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. Washington Redskins To Retire Jersey Of Former Illini Great Bobby Mitchell: Stevens details the historical significance of Mitchell in terms of his legacy at Illinois and how he is remembered as a racial pioneer in the National Football League. Bobby Mitchell was a two-sport star in football and as a sprinter in track. He earned All-Big Ten football honors for head coach Ray Eliot in 1955 and 1957 but also he set an indoor world record (one that lasted just six days) with a 7.7-second mark in the 70-yard low hurdles in helping the Illini win the 1958 Big Ten Indoor Track & Field Championship. Mitchell would eventually win the 1958 Big Ten sprint championships in the 100-yard dash with a 9.6-second time and the league’s 220-yard sprint with a time of 21.3 seconds in leading the Illini to the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field title as well. Mitchell became the Redskins' first African-American star player after joining the team in 1962, when they became the last NFL team to racially integrate. Washington was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

2. Illini 2021 Commit Luke Goode Impresses In First AAU Action Since COVID-19 Shutdowns: Goode, who committed to the Illinois 2021 recruiting class in April, was able to play competitive basketball this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all winter and spring sports in March. The 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., was able to play in multiple games with his AAU Team Indy Heat Gym Rats Saturday as part of the Gym Rats Summer Tune-Up.

3. Illini Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: With the potential of losing three starting wide receivers to graduation, the Illinois football coaching staff has prioritized this position group for the 2021 recruiting class. Stevens details three uncommitted pass receivers that are getting significant attention from Lovie Smith's coaching staff.