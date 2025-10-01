Illini now

Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Prospect Updates and an Ohio State Showcase

Illinois commits and targets continue to make plays this fall, and the Illini must respond in kind when many visit for the Ohio State showdown

Pranav Hegde

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Members of the Illinois fighting Illini team take the Illini Walk greeting fans before an NCAA football game with the Southern California Trojans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Members of the Illinois fighting Illini team take the Illini Walk greeting fans before an NCAA football game with the Southern California Trojans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Illinois football turns the page to Week 5, the focus shifts to West Lafayette, Indiana, and the Purdue Boilermakers (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network). Coming off a dramatic homecoming win over USC in Champaign – a game that drew a packed house and a long list of visiting recruits – the Illini now look to carry that momentum on the road.

At the same time, the foundation for Illinois’ future is being built on high school fields across the country. In this space, we’ll spotlight the next wave of Illini talent – from rising prep standouts to recruits making key visits that could shape the program’s trajectory. With conference play heating up and recruiting season in full swing, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow.

Keysan Taylor: 2026 edge target

One of the latest recruits to earn an Illinois offer, Taylor has quickly shown why he’s turning into a highly coveted prospect. On defense, his elite quickness jumps off the screen. (In his most recent action, he disrupts plays in the backfield and even forces a fumble.) On offense, he flashes the kind of versatility that makes him a threat on both sides of the ball. He’s the type of athlete who could develop into a weapon opponents must game-plan for at the next level.

Isaiah Williams: 2026 defensive back commit

There's something about the name Isaiah Williams (and its iterations) that has clicked for Illinois, and the hope is this 2026 defensive back commitment will carry the torch. A gifted safety prospect, Williams chose the Illini over Utah and has already shown why he’s so coveted, flashing elite ball-hawking instincts and the ability to make game-changing plays in coverage.

Jacob Eberhart: 2026 safety commit

Eberhart, a high-flying two-way athlete, has been off to a scorching start for Kirkwood (Missouri). Week after week, he has made impact plays and quickly emerged as one of the crown jewels of Illinois’ 2026 class. Projected to play safety at the next level, he recently showed off his coverage skills with a clutch pass breakup on third down.

Kenyon Alston: 2026 receiver commit

Kenyon Alston has continued to make waves early in the season, proving to be a consistent playmaker at wide receiver. This week, he added to his highlight reel with a long touchdown reception, showcasing his ability to stretch the field. Beyond the explosive plays, Alston also brings reliability, routinely making key catches that keep drives alive.

Almirian Thomas: 2026 defensive back commit

Almirian Thomas, a defensive back commit, is more than just a playmaker in the secondary. He embraces special teams – an area many top recruits don't prioritize – and consistently gets downfield to deliver hits on punt returners. On defense, he has shown the versatility to drop into the box and deliver big stops on ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. That kind of physical, all-around skill set will be a welcome addition in Champaign.

Tony Williams: 2026 linebacker commit

Tony Williams is a special linebacker prospect with the tools to do it all. He has shown he can drop into coverage, shoot downhill to stop the run and get after the quarterback when called upon. That versatility will give defensive coordinator Aaron Henry a valuable weapon – one he can deploy in a variety of ways to impact games.

Davon Grant: 2026 wide receiver commit

Ohimai Ozolua: 2027 defensive line target

Oct. 11 is shaping up to be one of the biggest days Illinois football has seen in years. Not only will the Illini host likely No. 1 Ohio State at Memorial Stadium, but they will also welcome an elite group of high school prospects from across the country. The most recent additions to the visitor list include Illinois commit Davon Grant and 2027 defensive line target Ohima Ozolua, bolstering an already loaded group for the marquee game of the season in Champaign.

feed

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Football