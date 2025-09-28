Three Stats That Defined Illinois' Thrilling Victory Over USC
No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) was, for the most part, outstanding in its Week 5 win over No. 21 USC (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten). Here are three key numbers that tell the full story of the Illini’s 34-32 bounce-back win over the Trojans:
USC's rushing yards per carry: 3.7
USC’s passing offense is routinely lauded – and rightfully so – but its ground attack had been surprisingly dominant in 2025, too. Until Week 5 against Illinois.
Fresh off a 289-yard, three-touchdown, 7.2-yards-per-carry performance on the ground against Michigan State last week, USC wasn’t shy about rushing against the Illini – who had just allowed more than 300 rushing yards to Indiana in Week 4.
Yet Illinois’ rushing defense answered the bell this Saturday, holding USC to just 126 yards on 3.7 yards per carry – both of which are season-low numbers for the Trojans.
The Illini linebackers did a tremendous job of plugging holes and reaching Trojans runners before they built up a head of steam – although Illinois still could have done a better job of wrapping up on initial contact.
Nevertheless, with USC’s passing attack rolling practically the entire game (aside from Dylan Rosiek's huge interception), Illinois needed to stifle the Trojans’ rushing attack – and did just that.
Luke Altmyer's incompletions: six
The Illini’s best full-game offensive performance to-date came in Week 5 (the Duke showing was only impressive in the second half), behind their star quarterback, Luke Altmyer.
Altmyer threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another and even reeled in a touchdown reception of his own. Although the raw production and scores were eye-catching, it was his efficiency and accuracy that truly stood out.
Altmyer had just six incompletions against USC, going 20-for-26 on the day. His ability to consistently connect with his wideouts, running backs and tight ends wasn’t just a reflection of his own ability but also that of his offensive line.
Illinois' up-front blockers had their best showing of 2025 by far, allowing just one sack and regularly giving Altmyer ample time to carve up the Trojans' defense and sling dots all game long.
With Altmyer and his O-line operating at this level, showing this kind of efficiency, Illinois has the ability to play with any squad in the country – including No. 1 Ohio State, which is a matchup that is only two weeks out.
Illinois' total punts: one
Illinois snatched punter Keelan Crimmins from Purdue this offseason, and his impact was expected to be a game-changer for the Illini – evident in some experts pegging him as the projected top transfer addition of the offseason for coach Bret Bielema’s squad.
In a perfect world, though, Illinois doesn't want Crimmins to be all that busy. Against Indiana last week, for instance, Crimmins heard his number called often, punting on eight occasions.
Against USC, Crimmins had just one punt – a reflection of Illinois’ ability to move the ball and finish drives on offense. Aside from the one Crimmins appearance and the Illini’s two fumbles – each of which came in the red zone – the offense waltzed down the field at will on the Trojans.