The Big Question: Who is Illinois Football's X-Factor Against Western Michigan?
After dismantling its first two opponents, there isn’t much to nitpick about this Illinois team. The offense has been sharp, the defense has forced turnovers and special teams has been a real weapon. But to be a truly great team, consistency is key. If the Illini are to keep rolling as the schedule toughens, it starts up front – with offensive tackle J.C. Davis. He is the X-factor this weekend against Western Michigan because Illinois knows what lies ahead: looming battles against Indiana, USC, and Ohio State, all of which feature defensive lines talented enough to derail the Illini’s playoff push if protection breaks down.
Davis, who drew serious NFL Draft buzz last offseason, was a cornerstone of Illinois’ breakout campaign in 2024. Illinois coach Bret Bielema understood how important he was, so when junior college athletes were granted extra eligibility, Bielema hopped on a flight to Oakland over Christmas break to convince Davis to return for one more season. That recruiting pitch worked, giving Illinois the rare luxury of bringing back its entire starting offensive line – one with the second-most combined starts in the country. It was a massive win for continuity and stability in the trenches.
Still, the group has looked shaky to start the year. Through the first two games, Illinois has surrendered seven sacks, and Davis himself was responsible for two against Duke. In particular, he struggled early with Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr., who repeatedly beat him off the snap and might have played himself onto NFL draft boards with that performance. For a player considered to be the Illini's best lineman and most pro-ready prospect, that was a concerning development.
In Davis’ defense, he missed all of fall training camp and was questionable for a time to even play in the opener against Western Illinois. Rust was to be expected. To his credit, Davis responded after the rough start in Durham, settling down in the second half and helping Illinois’ offensive front regain control. That’s the version of Davis that the Illini need going forward – the steady, physical presence capable of anchoring the offense of a team that has title aspirations.
Illinois has the weapons on offense, a quarterback playing with confidence and a defense capable of suffocating opponents. But none of it matters if the offensive line can’t hold up, especially against the Big Ten’s elite defenses. This weekend against Western Michigan should give Davis a chance to continue building back to his best version. If he plays clean, consistent football and carries that into the teeth of the Big Ten schedule, Illinois can maximize its potential. If not, cracks up front could turn a dream season into one defined by “what ifs.”