Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Offensive Tackle J.C. Davis
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior left tackle J.C. Davis. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
J.C. Davis | Offensive tackle | Senior | No. 74
Hometown: Oakland, California
High school: McClymonds
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 335 pounds
Scouting report
Athletic, lengthy and strong, Davis is close to the full physical package in an offensive lineman. But although those measurables are beneficial, it is Davis’ technique and IQ that have earned him the title of Illinois’ top blocker – and hence his position at left tackle.
Davis is about as well-rounded as an offensive lineman comes. He has a bear-like grip, excellent footwork and a strong base. Although he is arguably more dominant as a run blocker (watch him in the clip below), Davis’ pass-blocking was integral to Illinois’ success last year – and may be even more so heading into 2025.
On rushing plays, Davis, as the Illini’s most athletic offensive lineman, is invaluable as a pull blocker, and can get to the second level in a hurry. Facing edge rushers in pass protection, Davis has a strong enough base and core to stave off bull rushes, while his light feet ensure few defenders get around him. And on those occasions when he gives up an angle, his hands and agility tend to help him make up for it.
Experience
As seems to be the case with nearly every Illini starter, Davis has boatloads of college reps under his belt (37 straight starts). He kicked off his career in 2021 at Contra Costa College (a JUCO in California) before transferring to New Mexico. Davis spent his 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Lobos – the latter of which saw him graded as the No. 1 Group of 5 tackle in the country (and fourth-best overall).
After Illinois snagged Davis from the transfer portal (No. 7 offensive tackle in the portal at the time), he started all 13 games in 2024 and earned All-Big Ten third team honors from the coaches (and honorable mention from the media).
Media highlights
What they're saying
“It’s a new year. So we got to come in with a different mindset and we got different players everywhere, so we got to just come ready to work every game,” said Davis during the spring season.
2025 outlook
Again tasked with the highest honor for an offensive lineman, Davis will be expected to protect quarterback Luke Altmyer’s blind side in 2025 – a role the Illini surely want filled by no one else. He was slowed in the weeks leading up to the season by plantar fasciitis (a potentially lingering injury) and was in a walking boot in early August. But Illini coach Bret Bielema said in the last week of fall camp that the team was just approaching the injury cautiously and that Davis was expected to be at full speed for the opener.
Davis anchors an offensive line that returns all five starters, and he appears poised to have one of the biggest seasons (especially in pass protection) of any offensive linemen in the Big Ten.