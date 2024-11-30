WATCH: Illinois' Aidan Laughery Strikes With Long TD vs. Northwestern
CHICAGO – Nursing a narrow 14-10 lead over Northwestern fresh out of the halftime break Saturday at Wrigley Field, No. 22 Illinois was facing a second-and-5 on its own 36-yard line.
With the first-half struggles of quarterback Luke Altmyer (two interceptions), the Illini had been leaning on the run game for steady offense.
And why wouldn't they? In the opening two quarters, Illinois put up 87 yards on the ground, averaging 7.3 yards per tote and found paydirt twice.
So running back Aidan Laughery, who had already accrued 67 rushing yards and a score on just six carries, got his number called by offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. again.
Lined up to the right of Altmyer in the shotgun formation, Laughery took the handoff on what appeared to be a simple dive, then split the heart of Northwestern’s defense and hit his stride just as he reached the second level. With a pivotal block from receiver Collin Dixon, Laughery suddenly found himself in a straightforward foot race – which Laughery rarely loses. This one was no exception:
Waltzing into the end zone untouched on a 64-yard score, Laughery had set a new career-long rush to extend Illinois’ lead to 21-10.
The run also assured Laughery of the first 100-yard rushing game of his college career, bringing his stat line to an impressive seven carries for 131 yards and two scores just two minutes into the first half.