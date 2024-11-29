Four-Star LB Grant Beerman Flips from Purdue to Illinois Football
Illinois received a commitment from linebacker Grant Beerman on Thanksgiving Day, when the senior from Lakota West High School (West Chester Township, Ohio) announced that he now plans to join the Illini and coach Bret Bielema in Champaign rather than attend Purdue.
Beerman announced on Thursday through his X social media account that he had withdrawn his commitment to the Boilermakers (1-10, 0-8 Big Ten) and embattled coach Ryan Walters: "After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Purdue University. This has been a challenging choice, but I believe it is the best step for my personal and athletic growth at this time."
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds by 247 Sports, Beerman is rated as a four-star linebacker. He recorded 79 tackles (12 for losses, including four sacks) as a junior in 2023, and he appears to be the sort of penetrating force and sideline-to-sideline playmaker the Illini need on the second level of their defense.
It's unclear whether it was an influence, but Beerman's Lakota West classmate and teammate, Cam Thomas – a class of 2026 four-star linebacker – on Wednesday narrowed his recruitment to six schools, including Illinois.
What seems more certain is Illinois' growing ability to sway a higher caliber of prospect than it has typically landed in the recent past. Beerman (No. 47 among class of 2025 linebackers in 247 Sports' composite rankings) would represent the highest-ranked prospect in his class to sign with the Illini (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who are putting together one of their best seasons in years.