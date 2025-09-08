Illinois Social Media Reacts as the Illini Enter AP Poll Top 10 for First Time Since 2001
It has been 24 long years since Illinois last found itself in the top ten of the AP Poll. One can only begin to imagine the progress the world has made and the change everyone has seen in the time since (the first iPhone was released, Barack Obama served multiple terms as the U.S. president, LeBron James entered the NBA, etc).
Yet, on the gridiron in Champaign, little to no progress was made. Five total seasons over .500 in the past 24 years – which includes last year’s 10-3 campaign.
But building off that 2024 season, the Illini entered 2025 as the No. 12 team in the country and inched up one spot after blowing out Western Illinois 52-3 in the season-opener.
Then, in Week Two, Illinois faced a formidable foe in Duke, which won nine games last year. Facing the Blue Devils on the road, the expectation was a tight contest that would go down to the wire. Instead, the Illini blasted the Blue Devils, triumphing by a score of 45-19 (behind a 296-yard and three touchdown performance from quarterback Luke Altmyer) and winning over the entire college football world in the process.
The result? A No. 9 ranking in Sunday’s AP Poll. Illinois jumped past both South Carolina and Clemson, and now sits within striking distance of No. 8 Notre Dame (85 total “points” behind the Fighting Irish).
Of Big Ten teams, just No. 4 Oregon, No. 2 Penn State, and No. 1 Ohio State sit above Illinois in the AP Poll – and, out of those three teams, the Illini will only face the Buckeyes in 2025.
But, that matchup won’t take place until early October. For now, with Western Michigan up next, before a Week Four date at Indiana, head coach Bret Bielema’s crew has ample time to work out any remaining kinks before their highly-anticipated matchup against the Hoosiers to kick off Big Ten play – their next true opportunity to climb further up in the poll.
Nevertheless, Illini nation has exploded on social media in response to Illinois’ top ten ranking. We handpicked those top reactions from X, and, without further ado, here they are: