Three Things We Learned From Illinois' Win Over Duke in Week 2
The final score in Illinois’ 45-19 win over Duke in Week 2 suggests a certain level of dominance – or at least a sort of hyper-competence – on the part of the visitors from Champaign. And in the second half, the Illini sure looked the part of the No. 11 team in the country. But they also showed their mortality in the first two quarters. Both halves offered food for thought as we formulated three things we learned from Illinois' first signature victory of 2025.
The Illini secondary is legit
After Week 1, which saw Illinois’ defensive backs get beat one too many times by an FCS wide receiver corps (Western Illinois), there were some concerns heading into Saturday’s matchup against Duke. On the one hand, those concerns were exacerbated when the Illini secondary gave up 356 yards through the air – not exactly the most encouraging sign. On the other, that group was up against an exceptionally gifted quarterback in Duke’s Darian Mensah, who too often had enough time on his pass dropbacks to read a book.
Aside from the pair of momentum-shifting strip sacks Illinois had against Mensah (which shouldn't be overlooked), the Illini pass rush did little to disrupt Mensah’s rhythm. He frequently was able to work through his progressions unhurried, yet time and again, Illinois’ secondary forced him into checkdowns and small pickups.
That said, there were still a few notable miscues, including a 62-yard connection between Mensah and receiver Chase Tyler (the play originally looked like an overthrow), along with Xavier Scott getting burned on a basic slant in the red zone. Seemingly countless missed tackles – usually a rarity for Illinois – also led to a boatload of preventable yards after the catch for Duke.
But at the end of the day, considering the minimal pressure Illinois managed to generate, the Illini defensive backs did a more-than-credible job of keeping the football in front of them and out of the end zone (thanks in part to some additional help from their own – including an interception and strip sack from Tanner Heckel).
Pass protection woes from 2024 are spilling over
The Blue Devils sacked Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer four times, but even that figure doesn't reflect the heavy pressure he faced on nearly every dropback. In defense of the offensive line, Altmyer didn’t do a great job of recognizing blitzes (Duke disguised them well) and he often didn't seem to have the checkdowns and quick outlets he so clearly needed built into the offense. (Note to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. for the days ahead.)
Nevertheless, left tackle J.C. Davis got beat off the line a handful of times, and right tackle Melvin Priestly struggled to keep Altmyer’s pocket clean on the other side.
Although the situation improved in the second half (when Altmyer wasn’t sacked), the Illini pass protectors still had trouble giving their man under center ample time – though they did get things going on the ground. (More on that soon.)
Duke’s pass rush is a strength of its defense, and head coach Manny Diaz loves dialing up blitzes. But if you think defensive coordinators around the Big Ten didn't pick up on what the Blue Devils were putting down, you're crazy. Bottom line: Illinois must find a way to provide stronger, more consistent protection for Altmyer, or any hopes of a College Football Playoff berth will be out of reach.
Illinois’ running game is inconsistent
The Illini finished with negative four rushing yards in the first half. You read that right. Even with the benefit of a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the half, Illinois finished in the red because of all the damage done by Altmyer’s four sacks.
The Illini’s talented trio of running backs (Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin and Ca’Lil Valentine) initially weren't able to find an inch of breathing room. Illinois’ offensive line not only failed to create a push, it also gave up consistent penetration to an explosive Blue Devils defensive front. (Duke finished with 10 total tackles for loss.)
By the second half, though, the Illini managed to make some improvements, wearing down the Blue Devils’ defensive front and rushing for 127 yards – including a pair of touchdowns from Feagin and Valentine.
Clearly the Illini have the tools to be dangerous on the ground, but would they have managed to gas out Duke without so many extra possessions (thanks to the Blue Devils' five turnovers)? Hard to know for certain. But finding consistency – especially from that offensive line – will be the key to determining just how potent that rushing attack can be in the toughest circumstances.