Illini now

Illinois Bowl Projections: Missouri, Arizona State and LSU Are in the Mix

The Illini are slotted for several high-profile bowl games – although a playoff appearance is still the ultimate goal

Pranav Hegde

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois football has reached an inflection point at which bowl appearances are no longer a hope but an expectation. That alone speaks volumes about the job Bret Bielema has done in Champaign. Getting to a bowl game consistently is no easy task, but Bielema has positioned the Illini to return to the postseason for a second straight year.

Just last season, Illinois broke through with a 10-win campaign that culminated in a marquee New Year’s Eve matchup against an up-and-coming SEC power in South Carolina. The Illini made a statement, taking down the Gamecocks and proving they belonged on the national stage. That win carried over into 2025, when Illinois has raced out to a 5-1 start and sits just one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility once again.

Expectations, however, have grown far beyond simply reaching a bowl. Coming into the season, the Illini were viewed as legitimate contenders for a College Football Playoff berth – a goal that remains within reach as they prepare for this weekend’s showdown with top-ranked Ohio State. A win over the defending national champions would catapult Illinois firmly into the playoff conversation and rewrite the program’s trajectory for the rest of the season.

No matter how the rest of October plays out, Illinois football has reached rare territory – where postseason football isn’t some sort of lofty goal but a standard. And if the Illini can pull off the upset against Ohio State, that standard might soon rise to something even greater.

Still, even if the Illini fall short of the playoff, they are in excellent shape to land in another premier postseason game. National outlets and experts have taken notice of Illinois’ rise, with most projecting Illinois to earn a spot in one of the nation’s top-tier bowls.

Bowl projections

Citrus Bowl
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The championship trophy for the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State

A matchup with another rising SEC squad – physical football, Southern flair and plenty of intrigue in Nashville.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl vs. Missouri

Bragging rights on the line in Orlando. Two border-state programs trending upward would make for a fiery New Year's showdown.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford: Music City Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia versus Luke Altmyer under the lights in Nashville? Two dynamic quarterbacks in what could turn into an offensive showcase.

Pro Football Network: Citrus Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Two playoff hopefuls squaring off in a classic Big Ten-versus-SEC clash. John Mateer and the Sooners would test Illinois’ defense.

USA Today’s Eric Smith: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri

Another version of Illinois-Missouri, this time in Nashville. Familiar foes, passionate fanbases and a chance for the Illini to prove superiority in two sports.

Athlon Sports’ Steve Lassan: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State

A showdown in the desert against last year’s playoff Cinderella. Arizona State brings star power and speed – a fun potential test to end the season.

PFF's Brett McMurphy: Music City Bowl vs. LSU

Two programs with playoff aspirations and physical identities. LSU and Illinois would bring toughness, talent and national intrigue to what could be one of bowl season’s marquee matchups.

feed

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Football