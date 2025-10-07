Illinois Bowl Projections: Missouri, Arizona State and LSU Are in the Mix
Illinois football has reached an inflection point at which bowl appearances are no longer a hope but an expectation. That alone speaks volumes about the job Bret Bielema has done in Champaign. Getting to a bowl game consistently is no easy task, but Bielema has positioned the Illini to return to the postseason for a second straight year.
Just last season, Illinois broke through with a 10-win campaign that culminated in a marquee New Year’s Eve matchup against an up-and-coming SEC power in South Carolina. The Illini made a statement, taking down the Gamecocks and proving they belonged on the national stage. That win carried over into 2025, when Illinois has raced out to a 5-1 start and sits just one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility once again.
Expectations, however, have grown far beyond simply reaching a bowl. Coming into the season, the Illini were viewed as legitimate contenders for a College Football Playoff berth – a goal that remains within reach as they prepare for this weekend’s showdown with top-ranked Ohio State. A win over the defending national champions would catapult Illinois firmly into the playoff conversation and rewrite the program’s trajectory for the rest of the season.
No matter how the rest of October plays out, Illinois football has reached rare territory – where postseason football isn’t some sort of lofty goal but a standard. And if the Illini can pull off the upset against Ohio State, that standard might soon rise to something even greater.
Still, even if the Illini fall short of the playoff, they are in excellent shape to land in another premier postseason game. National outlets and experts have taken notice of Illinois’ rise, with most projecting Illinois to earn a spot in one of the nation’s top-tier bowls.
Bowl projections
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State
A matchup with another rising SEC squad – physical football, Southern flair and plenty of intrigue in Nashville.
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl vs. Missouri
Bragging rights on the line in Orlando. Two border-state programs trending upward would make for a fiery New Year's showdown.
CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford: Music City Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia versus Luke Altmyer under the lights in Nashville? Two dynamic quarterbacks in what could turn into an offensive showcase.
Pro Football Network: Citrus Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Two playoff hopefuls squaring off in a classic Big Ten-versus-SEC clash. John Mateer and the Sooners would test Illinois’ defense.
USA Today’s Eric Smith: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
Another version of Illinois-Missouri, this time in Nashville. Familiar foes, passionate fanbases and a chance for the Illini to prove superiority in two sports.
Athlon Sports’ Steve Lassan: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State
A showdown in the desert against last year’s playoff Cinderella. Arizona State brings star power and speed – a fun potential test to end the season.
PFF's Brett McMurphy: Music City Bowl vs. LSU
Two programs with playoff aspirations and physical identities. LSU and Illinois would bring toughness, talent and national intrigue to what could be one of bowl season’s marquee matchups.