Illinois' Updated Path to the College Football Playoff as Ohio State Awaits
The general consensus after Illinois got blasted by Indiana in Week 4: The Illini are entirely out of the College Football Playoff picture. But, just a few weeks later, the narrative has shifted.
Bret Bielema’s crew took down then-No. 21 USC in a thriller before cruising past Purdue on the road. And in a game-changer for Illinois, an expected CFP lock from the Big Ten – Penn State – fumbled away what looked like a sure thing at UCLA in Week 6, not just cracking the door but fully opening it.
The Nittany Lions fell against Oregon in Week 5 in a game that, considering it was played at Happy Valley, they probably should have won. But the Ducks are, well, the Ducks, so few batted an eye.
But the Bruins? That's another ball game. Penn State went to previously winless UCLA and came up short. Now, between a home date with Indiana and a road contest at Ohio State, James Franklin's squad is up against it. Given where they're at, the Nittany Lions could wind up with three losses, perhaps even four – which would remove them from the CFP mix.
Now, after making it abundantly clear how wide open the path to the CFP is, let’s take a look at Illinois’ potential routes to get there:
Win out
This one is fairly self-explanatory. An 11-1 Illinois team with victories over Ohio State, USC and Washington on the road speaks for itself. The Illini would be 100 percent locked into the CFP in this scenario.
Play Ohio State close, beat everyone else
Falling at the hands of the No. 1 team in the country is the expectation – even at home. But if the Illini can play a competitive game (within two scores would get the job done) and win out from there, preferably in convincing fashion, they would very likely make the CFP cut.
Beat Ohio State, lose to Washington, win out from there
In this unique and perhaps unexpected scenario, Illinois would also likely be in – assuming it avoids a blowout loss to Washington. If the Illini knock off the Buckeyes before falling in a close one to the Huskies, then win out, they likely earn a berth. (Disclaimer: if Washington also somehow managed to finish 10-2 – highly unlikely – then it would be in over Illinois due to owning the head-to-head advantage.)
Beat Ohio State, lose to a school not named Washington
As for the least likely path of all, this one would be interesting. If Illinois has an Ohio State win on its resume, along with USC and at Washington, yet a 53-point loss to Indiana and another blemish from a so-so Big Ten team, what does the committee do with that? Well, it would hinge on how the rest of the country shakes out. (Is the ACC a one-bid conference? What about the Big 12? Is Notre Dame in?)
Still, as of this exact moment, Illinois controls its destiny. Triumph in every game remaining on their slate, and the Illini find themselves in the CFP. But with the top-ranked Buckeyes awaiting, that task will be much easier said than done.