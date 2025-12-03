Illini now

Illinois Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming in 2026

Follow Illinois on SI's live tracker for all the signings, information, updates and analysis on the newest Illini during the early signing day period
Jason Langendorf|
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Follow along as Illinois builds its 2026 recruiting class during the college football early signing period, a 72-hour window that began Wednesday and ends Friday. Our Illinois on SI real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights and assessments of how the Illini's class stacks up nationally.

Full list of Illinois' 2026 early signees

Last updated: Dec. 3, 2025 @ 7:50 a.m. CT*

All players listed in the table below have previously committed to Illinois football. Players who sign with the Illini anytime during the early signing period will be listed with a "Y" next to their name in the "Signed" column.

Player

Signed

Position

Size

Previous school

High school

Home

247 position rank

Rivals position rank

ESPN position rank

Jacob Alexander

DE

6-4 / 240

Lincoln-Way East

Frankfort, Illinois

76

98

105

Kenyon Alston

Y

WR

6-2 / 185

Bishop Moore Catholic

Orlando, Florida

157

92

105

Tony Balanganayi

OL

6-4 / 260

Palatine

Palatine, Illinois

54

66

109

Kayden Bennett

DL

6-2 / 245

Suffield Academy

Suffield, Conn.

102

112

35

Michael Clayton

Y

QB

6-3 / 200

Edison

Miami, Florida

53

91

49

Kaedyn Cobbs

Y

LB

6-0 / 195

Denton Guyer

Denton, Texas

102

135

61

Parker Crim

Y

DE

6-3 / 235

Elida

Elida, Ohio

63

35

73

Jacob Eberhart

S

6-3 / 200

Kirkwood

St. Louis, Missouri

36

22

37 (ATH)

Devon Grant

WR

6-4 / 200

DeKalb

DeKalb, Illinois

102

57

45 (ATH)

Jack Gray

Y

P

6-0 / 180

ProKick Australia

Australia

3

9

31 (K)

Nick Hankins

CB

6-0 / 190

Belleville West

Belleville, Illinois

16

12

21

King Liggins

DL

6-2 / 285

Brother Rice

Oak Lawn, Illinois

104

102

78

Maika Matelau**

OL

6-4 / 288

Mt. San Antonio College

Upland, California

1 JUCO

3 JUCO

Jakwon Morris**

CB

6-0 / 170

Northwest Miss. CC

Senatobia, Miss.

1 JUCO

1 JUCO

1 JUCO

Kai Pritchard

Y

OL

6-5 / 290

Donovan Catholic

Toms River, N.J.

12

67

14

Nasir Rankin

WR

5-11 / 180

Morgan Park

Chicago, Illinois

13

55

8 (ATH)

Kingston Shaw

Y

DE

6-3 / 235

The First Academy

Orlando, Florida

100

101

104

Jaylen Stewart

DE

6-1 / 235

Pearland

Pearland, Texas

70

82

91

TJ Taylor**

OT

6-6 / 300

College of the Canyons

Valencia, California

2 JUCO

4

2 JUCO

Casey Thomann

OT

6-7 / 302

Olney

Olney, Illinois

90

54

55

Almirian Thomas

CB

6-1 / 165

Cape Coral

Cape Coral, Florida

50

36

47

Cam Thomas

Y

LB

6-2 / 217

Lakota West

West Chester, Ohio

44

60

29

Will Vala

TE

6-3 / 225

Downers Grove North

Downers Grove, Illinois

84

98

13

Landen Von Seggern

OL

6-3 / 280

Millard South

Omaha, Nebraska

94

82

66

Alfred Washington**

OT

6-5 / 290

Northeast Miss. CC

Booneville, Miss.

4 JUCO

11 JUCO

13 JUCO

Nelsyn Wheeler

RB

5-9 / 200

Millard South

Omaha, Nebraska

101

81

43

Isaiah Williams

S

6-0 / 190

Fort Bend Marshall

Missouri City, Texas

71

92

73

Tony Williams

Y

LB

5-10 / 215

Raines

Jacksonville, Florida

103

93

8

*Early enrollee
**Transfer

Kenyon Alston, wide receiver, Bishop Catholic (Orlando, Florida)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 157
• Notable offers: Florida State, Miami, Michigan

Michael Clayton, quarterback, Edison (Miami, Florida)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 53
• Notable offers: South Carolina, Nebraska, Louisville

Kaedyn Cobbs, linebacker, Denton (Texas) Guyer

• Height/weight: 6-feet, 195 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 102
• Notable offers: Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech

Parker Crim, defensive end, Elida (Ohio)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 63
• Notable offers: Iowa State, Boston College

Jack Gray, punter, ProKick Australia

• Height/weight: 6-feet, 180 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 3
• Notable offers: N/A

Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman, Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 12
• Notable offers: Penn State, Tennessee, Rutgers

Kingston Shaw, defensive end, The First Academy (Orlando, Florida)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 100
• Notable offers: Michigan State, Pitt, Mississippi State

Cam Thomas, linebacker, Lakota Wast (West Chester, Ohio)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 217 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 44
• Notable offers: Oregon, Indiana, Michigan

Tony Williams, linebacker, Raines (Jacksonville, Florida)

• Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 215 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 103
• Notable offers: UCF, West Virginia

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

