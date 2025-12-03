Illinois Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming in 2026
Follow along as Illinois builds its 2026 recruiting class during the college football early signing period, a 72-hour window that began Wednesday and ends Friday. Our Illinois on SI real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights and assessments of how the Illini's class stacks up nationally.
Full list of Illinois' 2026 early signees
Last updated: Dec. 3, 2025 @ 7:50 a.m. CT*
All players listed in the table below have previously committed to Illinois football. Players who sign with the Illini anytime during the early signing period will be listed with a "Y" next to their name in the "Signed" column.
Player
Signed
Position
Size
Previous school
High school
Home
247 position rank
Rivals position rank
ESPN position rank
Jacob Alexander
DE
6-4 / 240
Lincoln-Way East
Frankfort, Illinois
76
98
105
Kenyon Alston
Y
WR
6-2 / 185
Bishop Moore Catholic
Orlando, Florida
157
92
105
Tony Balanganayi
OL
6-4 / 260
Palatine
Palatine, Illinois
54
66
109
Kayden Bennett
DL
6-2 / 245
Suffield Academy
Suffield, Conn.
102
112
35
Michael Clayton
Y
QB
6-3 / 200
Edison
Miami, Florida
53
91
49
Kaedyn Cobbs
Y
LB
6-0 / 195
Denton Guyer
Denton, Texas
102
135
61
Parker Crim
Y
DE
6-3 / 235
Elida
Elida, Ohio
63
35
73
Jacob Eberhart
S
6-3 / 200
Kirkwood
St. Louis, Missouri
36
22
37 (ATH)
Devon Grant
WR
6-4 / 200
DeKalb
DeKalb, Illinois
102
57
45 (ATH)
Jack Gray
Y
P
6-0 / 180
ProKick Australia
Australia
3
9
31 (K)
Nick Hankins
CB
6-0 / 190
Belleville West
Belleville, Illinois
16
12
21
King Liggins
DL
6-2 / 285
Brother Rice
Oak Lawn, Illinois
104
102
78
Maika Matelau**
OL
6-4 / 288
Mt. San Antonio College
Upland, California
1 JUCO
3 JUCO
Jakwon Morris**
CB
6-0 / 170
Northwest Miss. CC
Senatobia, Miss.
1 JUCO
1 JUCO
1 JUCO
Kai Pritchard
Y
OL
6-5 / 290
Donovan Catholic
Toms River, N.J.
12
67
14
Nasir Rankin
WR
5-11 / 180
Morgan Park
Chicago, Illinois
13
55
8 (ATH)
Kingston Shaw
Y
DE
6-3 / 235
The First Academy
Orlando, Florida
100
101
104
Jaylen Stewart
DE
6-1 / 235
Pearland
Pearland, Texas
70
82
91
TJ Taylor**
OT
6-6 / 300
College of the Canyons
Valencia, California
2 JUCO
4
2 JUCO
Casey Thomann
OT
6-7 / 302
Olney
Olney, Illinois
90
54
55
Almirian Thomas
CB
6-1 / 165
Cape Coral
Cape Coral, Florida
50
36
47
Cam Thomas
Y
LB
6-2 / 217
Lakota West
West Chester, Ohio
44
60
29
Will Vala
TE
6-3 / 225
Downers Grove North
Downers Grove, Illinois
84
98
13
Landen Von Seggern
OL
6-3 / 280
Millard South
Omaha, Nebraska
94
82
66
Alfred Washington**
OT
6-5 / 290
Northeast Miss. CC
Booneville, Miss.
4 JUCO
11 JUCO
13 JUCO
Nelsyn Wheeler
RB
5-9 / 200
Millard South
Omaha, Nebraska
101
81
43
Isaiah Williams
S
6-0 / 190
Fort Bend Marshall
Missouri City, Texas
71
92
73
Tony Williams
Y
LB
5-10 / 215
Raines
Jacksonville, Florida
103
93
8
*Early enrollee
**Transfer
Flashback to Illinois' 2024 early signing day
Top signings in Illinois' class of 2026
Analysis to come
Historical context and class ranking
More analysis to come
Illinois recruiting surprises, flips and misses
More analysis to come
Illinois position-by-position breakdown
More analysis to come
Kenyon Alston, wide receiver, Bishop Catholic (Orlando, Florida)
• Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 157
• Notable offers: Florida State, Miami, Michigan
Michael Clayton, quarterback, Edison (Miami, Florida)
• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 53
• Notable offers: South Carolina, Nebraska, Louisville
Kaedyn Cobbs, linebacker, Denton (Texas) Guyer
• Height/weight: 6-feet, 195 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 102
• Notable offers: Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech
Parker Crim, defensive end, Elida (Ohio)
• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 63
• Notable offers: Iowa State, Boston College
Jack Gray, punter, ProKick Australia
• Height/weight: 6-feet, 180 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 3
• Notable offers: N/A
Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman, Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)
• Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 12
• Notable offers: Penn State, Tennessee, Rutgers
Kingston Shaw, defensive end, The First Academy (Orlando, Florida)
• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 100
• Notable offers: Michigan State, Pitt, Mississippi State
Cam Thomas, linebacker, Lakota Wast (West Chester, Ohio)
• Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 217 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 44
• Notable offers: Oregon, Indiana, Michigan
Tony Williams, linebacker, Raines (Jacksonville, Florida)
• Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 215 pounds
• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)
• Position Rank: No. 103
• Notable offers: UCF, West Virginia
Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.Follow JasonLangendorf