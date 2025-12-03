Illinois Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming in 2026

Follow along as Illinois builds its 2026 recruiting class during the college football early signing period, a 72-hour window that began Wednesday and ends Friday. Our Illinois on SI real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights and assessments of how the Illini's class stacks up nationally.

Full list of Illinois' 2026 early signees

Last updated: Dec. 3, 2025 @ 7:50 a.m. CT*

All players listed in the table below have previously committed to Illinois football. Players who sign with the Illini anytime during the early signing period will be listed with a "Y" next to their name in the "Signed" column.

Player Signed Position Size Previous school High school Home 247 position rank Rivals position rank ESPN position rank Jacob Alexander DE 6-4 / 240 Lincoln-Way East Frankfort, Illinois 76 98 105 Kenyon Alston Y WR 6-2 / 185 Bishop Moore Catholic Orlando, Florida 157 92 105 Tony Balanganayi OL 6-4 / 260 Palatine Palatine, Illinois 54 66 109 Kayden Bennett DL 6-2 / 245 Suffield Academy Suffield, Conn. 102 112 35 Michael Clayton Y QB 6-3 / 200 Edison Miami, Florida 53 91 49 Kaedyn Cobbs Y LB 6-0 / 195 Denton Guyer Denton, Texas 102 135 61 Parker Crim Y DE 6-3 / 235 Elida Elida, Ohio 63 35 73 Jacob Eberhart S 6-3 / 200 Kirkwood St. Louis, Missouri 36 22 37 (ATH) Devon Grant WR 6-4 / 200 DeKalb DeKalb, Illinois 102 57 45 (ATH) Jack Gray Y P 6-0 / 180 ProKick Australia Australia 3 9 31 (K) Nick Hankins CB 6-0 / 190 Belleville West Belleville, Illinois 16 12 21 King Liggins DL 6-2 / 285 Brother Rice Oak Lawn, Illinois 104 102 78 Maika Matelau** OL 6-4 / 288 Mt. San Antonio College Upland, California 1 JUCO 3 JUCO Jakwon Morris** CB 6-0 / 170 Northwest Miss. CC Senatobia, Miss. 1 JUCO 1 JUCO 1 JUCO Kai Pritchard Y OL 6-5 / 290 Donovan Catholic Toms River, N.J. 12 67 14 Nasir Rankin WR 5-11 / 180 Morgan Park Chicago, Illinois 13 55 8 (ATH) Kingston Shaw Y DE 6-3 / 235 The First Academy Orlando, Florida 100 101 104 Jaylen Stewart DE 6-1 / 235 Pearland Pearland, Texas 70 82 91 TJ Taylor** OT 6-6 / 300 College of the Canyons Valencia, California 2 JUCO 4 2 JUCO Casey Thomann OT 6-7 / 302 Olney Olney, Illinois 90 54 55 Almirian Thomas CB 6-1 / 165 Cape Coral Cape Coral, Florida 50 36 47 Cam Thomas Y LB 6-2 / 217 Lakota West West Chester, Ohio 44 60 29 Will Vala TE 6-3 / 225 Downers Grove North Downers Grove, Illinois 84 98 13 Landen Von Seggern OL 6-3 / 280 Millard South Omaha, Nebraska 94 82 66 Alfred Washington** OT 6-5 / 290 Northeast Miss. CC Booneville, Miss. 4 JUCO 11 JUCO 13 JUCO Nelsyn Wheeler RB 5-9 / 200 Millard South Omaha, Nebraska 101 81 43 Isaiah Williams S 6-0 / 190 Fort Bend Marshall Missouri City, Texas 71 92 73 Tony Williams Y LB 5-10 / 215 Raines Jacksonville, Florida 103 93 8

*Early enrollee

**Transfer

Flashback to Illinois' 2024 early signing day

Top signings in Illinois' class of 2026

Analysis to come

Historical context and class ranking

More analysis to come

Illinois recruiting surprises, flips and misses

More analysis to come

Illinois position-by-position breakdown

More analysis to come

Kenyon Alston, wide receiver, Bishop Catholic (Orlando, Florida)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 157

• Notable offers: Florida State, Miami, Michigan

Michael Clayton, quarterback, Edison (Miami, Florida)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 53

• Notable offers: South Carolina, Nebraska, Louisville

Kaedyn Cobbs, linebacker, Denton (Texas) Guyer

• Height/weight: 6-feet, 195 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 102

• Notable offers: Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech

Parker Crim, defensive end, Elida (Ohio)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 63

• Notable offers: Iowa State, Boston College

Jack Gray, punter, ProKick Australia

• Height/weight: 6-feet, 180 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 3

• Notable offers: N/A

Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman, Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 12

• Notable offers: Penn State, Tennessee, Rutgers

Kingston Shaw, defensive end, The First Academy (Orlando, Florida)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 100

• Notable offers: Michigan State, Pitt, Mississippi State

Cam Thomas, linebacker, Lakota Wast (West Chester, Ohio)

• Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 217 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 44

• Notable offers: Oregon, Indiana, Michigan

Tony Williams, linebacker, Raines (Jacksonville, Florida)

• Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 215 pounds

• Star rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

• Position Rank: No. 103

• Notable offers: UCF, West Virginia