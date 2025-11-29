Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Football vs. Northwestern?
Five years ago, a lot of Illinois football fans would have gladly accepted a seven-win season in Champaign. Times have changed. Even with a win over Northwestern (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) in its final regular-season game, the Illini (7-4, 4-4) – ranked as high as No. 9 earlier this season – face an uphill battle winning over Illini Nation again and persuading the college football world that 2025 has been anything less than a failure.
If it's going to happen, it has to start Saturday evening at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign (6:30 p.m., FOX), where snowy, blustery conditions are going to neutralize some of Illinois' strongest advantages – including the passing game and home field. After being embarrassed in the trenches last week (rushing yards: Wisconsin 209, Illinois 50), the Illini must find a way to control the line of scrimmage against the Wildcats.
We asked our crack Illinois on SI staff for their predictions, and here's how we picked 'em:
Jason Langendorf
If we were to assign a title to the 2025 Illinois football season, it would have to be "Things Fall Apart." Indiana might have been chalked up as a glitch, and Ohio State was perhaps to be expected. But Washington was a disappointment, and Wisconsin was unconsionable. A team whose arrow was pointed up three months ago is plummeting, and I don't think the Illini will find the motivation on the tundra of Memorial Stadium on Saturday to avoid the upset against a playing-over-its-head Wildcats squad.
Prediction: Northwestern 20, Illinois 17
Steve Greenberg
The Illini are fading down the stretch, if the debacle at Wisconsin was any indication, and that’s a bummer. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are playing better every week. This is a losable game for the home team, but I’ve got some faith in quarterback Luke Altmyer in his last go-around at home. Here’s a crazy thought: How about blocking for the man a little?
Prediction: Illinois 27, Northwestern 24
Jackson Langendorf
Both Illinois and Northwestern have bucked expectations in 2025 – and only one in a good way (that would be the Wildcats). The Illini have largely fallen apart down the stretch, and with the loss last week at Wisconsin, they are at the lowest of lows in some time. Given the stakes heading into the season (it felt like College Football Playoff or bust all year in Champaign), it seems as though this team feels it doesn’t have much left to play for. Bret Bielema is an effective motivator under most circumstances, but it will be tough to convince this group that it’s going to war Saturday. Still, the Illini have the pieces – or, more specifically, the piece in Altmyer – to hold off the ‘Cats.
Prediction: Illinois 34, Northwestern 28
Pranav Hegde
Illinois heads into its regular-season finale with plenty to prove after an embarrassing performance in Madison. This matchup is about pride and responding the right way, and the Illini should have every bit of motivation they need. Northwestern has quietly put together a solid season, playing disciplined and opportunistic football, but Illinois still holds the edge in overall talent and experience. This also marks Altmyer’s final game in Memorial Stadium, adding an emotional layer to a rivalry that already carries plenty of weight. Expect him to come out firing and end his regular season on a high note. If Illinois limits the self-inflicted mistakes, they should have enough firepower to finish the season the right way.