Where Illinois Football and Its 2026 Opponents Rank in Preseason Coaches Poll

Last season, Illinois debuted at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. There was cicada-invasion level buzz around the Illini football program entering 2025. But the 9-4 season that followed was fairly underwhelming.

Illinois Will Face Several Preseason Top 25 Teams in Another Challenging Big Ten Schedule

Heading into 2026, with 56 newcomers on Illinois’ 110-man roster, a step backwards feels almost inevitable. But here’s the difference since Bret Bielema has arrived: a “down” year, which many expect the Illini may have in 2026, is still a really good season by historical standards in Champaign.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema disputes a call in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In USA Today Sports’ Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday, Illinois landed in the “Others Receiving Votes” category. The Illini, based on their total points, were the No. 29 team in the preseason poll.

The main reason: Bielema . Since his arrival, he has turned the Illini program around. And, evidently, coaches across the country see Illinois’ impressive two-year stretch – remember: the Illini have won a program-best 19 games in the past two seasons – as being sustainable.

Adding Katin Houser, the No. 18 quarterback in the 2026 transfer class (per 247 Sports), and renowned defensive mind Bobby Hauck certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

In more encouraging news, only three opponents on the 2026 schedule rank ahead of Illinois in the Coaches Poll. The bad news: two of those opponents are at the very top.

Which 2026 Illini opponents landed in the preseason Coaches Poll?

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Opponent (in Champaign): Duke, Others Receiving Votes (No. 46)

Week 4 Opponent (in Columbus): Ohio State, No. 1

Week 8 Opponent (in Champaign): Oregon, No. 2



Week 10 Opponent (in Champaign): Nebraska, Others Receiving Votes (No. 42)



Week 12 Opponent (in Champaign): Iowa, No. 22

Main takeaway from 2026 USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll for Illinois

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before an NCAA game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As always, any preseason poll is simply a measuring stick. It offers a general idea of a team’s season outlook – and, in this one, from the perspective of the coaches running these programs.

Again, it’s clear that Bielema’s ability to elevate Illinois’ floor is well-respected by his peers. What about the Illini’s ceiling, though? Do they have enough pieces to rattle off enough wins to fly up these rankings?

Considering there are 56 new players on the roster, it’s entirely possible a few unexpected stars emerge. And perhaps Hauck’s new defense blends perfectly with Illinois’ defensive personnel – especially the experienced secondary.

Either way, it’s clear the Illini will be competitive. And, from a schedule standpoint, they have a relatively manageable slate . It goes without saying: Ohio State and Oregon are going to be extremely tough to knock off.

But Illinois gets Iowa at home, along with Duke and Nebraska – all three contests the Illini are more-than capable of winning. And if they can do that, while not getting run off the field by the Buckeyes and the Ducks, then maybe the College Football Playoff vision isn’t the pipe-dream it appears to be on paper.