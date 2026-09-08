Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of junior defensive back Jakwon Morris. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Jakwon Morris | Defensive back | Junior | No. 5

Hometown: Tupelo, Mississippi



High school: Tupelo



Transfer school: Northwest Mississippi Community College



Height: 6-foot-0



Weight: 185 pounds

Scouting report

Morris is an athletic, quick-twitch cornerback who brings plenty of speed and explosiveness to the Illinois secondary. He has the athleticism to stay with receivers in coverage and shows impressive closing burst when the ball is in the air. His coverage ability was a major strength at the JUCO level, where he consistently disrupted passing lanes. His combination of speed and instincts allows him to recover when beaten and make plays at the catch point.

Morris also plays with an aggressive edge that shows up against the run. He is willing to come downhill from the perimeter, close quickly on ball carriers and get involved near the line of scrimmage. His combination of speed, physicality and coverage ability gives Illinois another versatile option at cornerback.

Experience

Morris began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College after playing at Tupelo High School, where he was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports. As a freshman in 2024, he appeared in 10 games and recorded four tackles, three pass breakups and an interception while helping Northwest Mississippi finish 10-2, win the MACCC Championship and reach the NJCAA playoffs.

Morris took a major step forward as a sophomore, finishing 2025 with 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups across 11 games. His performance made him one of the most highly regarded junior college defensive backs in the country, earning the No. 1 JUCO cornerback ranking from 247Sports.

Year Team Games Tackles TFL Sacks INTs Pass breakups Forced bumbles 2024 Northwest Missouri CC 10 4 0 0 1 3 0 2025 Northwest Missouri CC

11 35 2.5 0 0 7 0

Media highlights

Jakwon Morris (@JakwonMorris1 ) is not just a lockdown cornerback!🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gcIP7oqaYM — Vmacshots Media (@Vmacshotsmedia) October 11, 2025

What they're saying

Illinois defensive backs coach Corey Parker on Morris:

“He is old-school, man. He is raised by some old parents, and they have raised him the right way. The way that this guy got up here is like the funniest story in the world. They drove a van, his whole family ... all the way from Mississippi up here. ... Definitely an old-school dude."

#Illini DB coach Corey Parker described Jakwon Morris' unique story of how he arrived in Champaign.



Says his "whole family" drove in a 12-passenger van up from Mississippi to Illinois.



"Everybody wanted to see me off to school, coach... this is important." @JakwonMorris1 pic.twitter.com/uXD9ggIR6E — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) April 8, 2026

2026 outlook

Morris enters the 2026 season with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the Illinois secondary. He is projected to start at one of the outside cornerback spots alongside veteran Juice Clarke. His athleticism and coverage ability should fit well in Illinois' new 3-3-5 defense, where the Illini will rely heavily on a talented and experienced secondary.

Despite entering 2026 without having played a snap at the Power 4 level, Morris has the talent to quickly establish himself as an important piece of the Illini defense. If he can make a smooth transition from junior college competition to the Big Ten, he has a chance to develop into one of Illinois' top defensive newcomers in 2026.