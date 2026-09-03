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Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Juice Clarke

Clarke, one of the most experienced members of the Illini defense, should fit right into a new scheme
Pranav Hegde|
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jaheim Clarke (25) celebrates his fumble recovery against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jaheim Clarke (25) celebrates his fumble recovery against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

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Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior defensive back Jaheim Clarke. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Jaheim Clarke | Defensive back | Senior | No. 6

Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida

High school: Riverdale

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Scouting report

Clarke brings a strong combination of length, athleticism and physicality to the Illinois secondary. At 6-foot-1, he has the size and reach to challenge receivers at the catch point and disrupt passing lanes, while showing the quickness to stay with receivers in man coverage. He is especially effective when playing aggressively underneath, where he can close quickly on short throws and use his length to make plays on the ball.

Clarke has also developed into a dependable tackler who is willing to come downhill and contribute against the run. After playing at 175 pounds in 2025, he is listed at 185 entering his senior season, giving him some additional size to handle more physical matchups.

Experience

Clarke played in all 12 games as a true freshman, giving him an early opportunity to get comfortable in the Illinois secondary. His role expanded significantly as a sophomore in 2024, when he recorded 34 tackles and five pass breakups and became a regular part of the defensive back rotation.

Clarke took another step forward in 2025. After missing the first four games of the season, he returned to start the final eight regular-season contests and finished with 29 tackles, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery. His performance earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the media and set him up to enter 2026 as one of the most experienced members of the Illini secondary.

Year

Team

Games

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sacks

INTs

Pass breakups

Forced fumbles

2023

Illinois

12

5

0

0

0

0

0

2024

Illinois

12

34

1-4

0

0

5

0

2025

Illinois

8

30

1-1

0

0

7

0

Media highlights

What they're saying

Clarke on his familiarity with Illinois’ new 3-3-5 defense and his ability to adjust to the scheme:

“In high school, we ran a 3-3-5. We didn’t run with motions, so I was able to guard tight ends in high school. So it is really familiar to me."

2026 outlook

Clarke enters 2026 as one of the most experienced members of the Illinois secondary and should again play a major role for the Illini. After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition last season, he has shown he can be a dependable option in coverage while also holding up against the run.

With some familiarity in the new 3-3-5 system, Clarke could be a natural fit in the revamped defense. His experience, versatility and overall talent should give him a chance to thrive in the scheme and put together his best season yet as a senior.

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Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

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