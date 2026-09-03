Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Matthew Bailey

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of fifth-year defensive back Matthew Bailey. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Matthew Bailey | Safety | Fifth year | No. 7

Hometown: Moline, Illinois



High school: Moline



Height: 6-foot-2



Weight: 225 pounds

Scouting report

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (12) runs toward Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A brute force in the secondary, Matthew Bailey is as physical as it gets at the strong safety position in college football. But he doesn't lack for speed, which he often channels into massive hits as he flies downhill against ball carriers.

Bailey can play in a box safety role, getting after the quarterback and shutting down the run, but also can be effective patrolling an area in coverage. He’s fairly versatile, though he's definitely at his best operating closer to the line of scrimmage with the ball still in front of him.

In coverage, Bailey is able to match up with a variety of pass catchers – and he’s particularly strong against tight ends and running backs, against whom he’s athletic enough to go step for step. He also has underrated ball skills and has shown the ability to make plays on the ball throughout his career.

Experience

Despite being an unheralded prospect and only picking up an Illini offer at the tail end of his recruitment, Bailey came in as a freshman in 2022 and was an instant-impact player. He played in 13 games and totaled three interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

After missing the 2023 season because of an injury, Bailey walked into a starting role in 2024, leading the Illini with 94 tackles and adding an interception en route to an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Last season, he again led the Illini in tackles (76) and also totaled 4.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a quarterback hurry and two pass breakups. The only downer: Bailey missed the Music City Bowl because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Media highlights

Picked off by the Illini 😱



Matthew Bailey makes the play for @IlliniFootball 🤝#B1GFootball on CBS 📺 pic.twitter.com/NmTEEIUFVZ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 19, 2024

7️⃣ 𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵.



Matthew Bailey | Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List pic.twitter.com/nIR2uDWvmR — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) August 21, 2026

What they're saying

Illinois coach Bret Bielema on Matthew Bailey:

“He’s the leader of our defense. A guy who has played a lot of football. His football IQ is off the charts. His ability to adapt and adjust … Bobby [Hauck] and the defensive coaches are just blown away with the way he was able to process, understand and know the defense, and jump in without any hesitation [after his injury]. He’s been a great fit into this defense, does a lot of really good things. It’s kind of almost catered for the position he plays.”

2026 outlook

The coaches and players all seem to echo the same sentiment: The Illini couldn't ask for a better leader than Bailey. He reportedly received the most votes when the team selected captains, and his coaches all rave about him.

Bailey produces, he doesn’t make mistakes and he embraces the opportunity to guide and mentor teammates. He sets the ideal example for the entire Illinois defense. And by all accounts, he has fully recovered from shoulder surgery and is ready to go for 2026.

In terms of the on-field outlook, Bailey is going to play perhaps the most important position in the 3-3-5 scheme . He’ll slot into the “Chief” role, which is essentially a hybrid role that is going to ask Bailey to do, well … everything. But there’s a reason he is going to be tasked with those responsibilities – and there may not be another player in the Big Ten better suited for the role.