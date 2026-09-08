Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Mac Resetich

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior defensive back Mac Resetich. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Mac Resetich | Safety | Senior | No. 0

Hometown: Spring Valley, Illinois



High school: Spring Valley Hall



Height: 6-foot-0



Weight: 210 pounds

Scouting report

Resetich may be casually known around Champaign as the Jake Davis of the gridiron – OK, we're manifesting it – but he's an athlete of distinction in his own right. He has a tireless work ethic and has by all accounts quickly picked up Illinois' new 3-3-5 scheme. He also has very good straight-line speed and takes good angles to ball carriers and passes in the air.

Tackling consistency has been an occasional issue for Resetich – but perhaps no more so than it has been for his defensive teammates. Defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck acknowledged the Illini's shaky tackling in Week 1 against UAB, but he also believes the problem will be solved with continued drilling and more live action as the season wears on.

Resetich's ability as a return man provides additional value, and he showed it against the Blazers with a 65-yard punt return that he nearly took to the house. He appears to be Illinois' primary punt returner this season and could be a dangerous threat in the role.

Experience

For a player with only two college starts, Resetich has a wealth of experience. He has appeared in 37 games over three seasons for the Illini (including two bowl games) and in a variety of roles. He had one kick return in 2024 and four punt returns (for a 10.3-yard return average) in 2025.

Resetich is considered a leader and a high-IQ player, which will be critical as the Illini transition to a new scheme and break in a slew of new players. He will often be the last line of defense for Illinois, which says something about the trust the coaching staff has in him.

Year Team Games Tackles TFL-Yds Sacks INTs Pass breakups Forced fumbles 2023 Illinois 11 7 0 0 1 1 0 2024 Illinois 13 20 1-12 1 1 1 0 2025 Illinois 13 19 0 0 0 0 0

Media highlights

What they're saying

Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck on Mac Resetich:

"What often times goes unsaid, unnoticed or unacknowledged is, Mac's a fabulous athlete and a really gifted guy in that regard. But Mac's also a guy who's really worked hard to put himself in position, either from a health standpoint or physical maturity standpoint. ... I'm excited to watch him play in a game."

2026 outlook

Resetich was solid in the opener against UAB, marking his first season as a regular starter for the Illini. While safety Matthew Bailey will spend a lot of time near the line and in the box, pressuring quarterbacks, plugging holes against the run and generally aiming to create havoc, Resetich will often be Illinois' sentinel standing guard against the deep-ball threat. His speed in that role, as well as returning punts, can be a difference-maker. But ultimately his consistency and soundness within the Illini scheme (and wrapping up ball carriers) will determine his ceiling as a senior.