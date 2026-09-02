Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman Darrell Prater

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini fifth-year defensive lineman Darrell Prater. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser.

Darrell Prater | Defensive lineman | Fifth year | No. 96

Hometown: Fort Payne, Alabama



High school: Fort Payne



Transfer school: Jacksonville State



Height: 6-foot-3



Weight: 310 pounds

Scouting report

Prater has a potent combination of strengths. He has a mature football IQ (he comes from a football family), has the necessary size and frame to thrive at his position and is more agile than he may appear at first glance.

In the Illini's new 3-3-5 defensive scheme , Prater may be asked to do different things than he's accustomed to, but he should be able to pick it up fairly seamlessly. He’s a touch taller than most nose tackles, but in a movement-heavy system, that length will be less of a detriment in terms of his pad level, and should help him get leverage working upfield.

Experience

With four seasons of college football under his belt (one year as a redshirt), Prater is a veteran. Until he transferred to Illinois in the offseason, he had spent his entire career at Jacksonville State, where he accumulated 5.5 sacks and eight total tackles for loss in 39 total games – including eight starts.

In his three active seasons, Prater helped push Jacksonville State to three straight nine-win seasons, along with two bowl wins.

Media highlights

What they're saying

Bret Bielema on Prater, in an interview with "The Illinois Script":

“On the inside, we got two guys – Carter Janki and Darrell Prater – are two guys in the interior tackle position that it just seems like they’ve really come into their own here the last couple weeks, and I know they’re champing at the bit to get to game day."

2026 outlook

The defensive line is perhaps Illinois’ least-known position group. Throughout the early part of the campaign, Prater figures to be battling sophomore Demetrius John, among others, for snaps.

Prater’s biggest advantage appears to be his understanding of the game, which has been praised by his coaches. In a system unfamiliar to the vast majority of Illinois players, having a knack for quickly absorbing information and translating it onto the field is a must – and Prater seemingly has that processing speed.

He has already showcased his pass-rushing ability throughout his career, but it may be the run game where Prater needs to prove himself most. If he can serve as a run-stopping anchor, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations and when fighting off double-team blocks, he’ll be a surefire starter all season.