Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman Pat Farrell

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior defensive lineman Pat Farrell. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser.

Pat Farrell | Defensive lineman | Senior | No. 52

Hometown: Oak Lawn, Illinois



High school: St. Rita (Chicago)



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 285 pounds

Scouting report

Farrell brings an intriguing blend of length and athleticism to Illinois' defensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has a longer, leaner frame than the traditional player who will line up inside the tackle as much as he is expected to. His reach can be an advantage on the outside, but height tends to be more of a hindrance than a help the further inside a defensive lineman works.

A former outside linebacker, Farrell still flashes some of that edge-rusher background with his quickness off the snap and ability to attack gaps rather than simply occupying blockers – a trait that should serve him well in Illinois' new defense. Farrell's biggest value may come from his versatility: He has enough size to hold up inside but enough mobility to move across the defensive front and create upfield pressure from different alignments.

New defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck's aggressive 3-3-5 system – which relies heavily on movement, disguise and attacking predetermined assignments – should be a boon for Farrell, whose combination of size and ability to penetrate and disrupt plays gives Illinois a versatile weapon up front.

Experience

Farrell redshirted in 2023 after arriving at Illinois as an outside linebacker. He transitioned to the defensive line and broke into the rotation in 2024, appearing in all 13 games and making one start. He recorded four tackles, half a tackle for loss, half a sack and a quarterback hurry.

His role expanded significantly in 2025. Farrell again appeared in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He has played a lot of football and is a very experienced player for the Illini defense.

Year Team Games Tackles TFL-Yds Sacks INTs Pass breakups Forced fumbles 2024 Illinois 13 4 0.5-1 .5 0 0 0 2025 Illinois 13 11 2.0 1.5 0 2 0

Media highlights

What they're saying

Farrell on Illinois' new-look defense:

"It's really just aggressive, and I love that part of it and I think everyone's going to get after it with that."

2025 outlook

Farrell enters 2026 as one of Illinois' most experienced returning defensive linemen and should have an opportunity to take on the largest role of his career. With James Thompson Jr. and several other contributors from last year's front gone, the Illini need returning players to replace a significant amount of pass-rushing production. Farrell's combination of experience in the program, size and ability to generate pressure gives him a chance to become one of the anchors of a rebuilt defensive line.

The transition to Hauck's 3-3-5 should also play into Farrell's strengths. Rather than asking him to consistently occupy multiple blockers, Illinois can use his length and athleticism to attack gaps and create disruption. After steadily increasing his production over his first two seasons on the field, 2026 represents Farrell's best opportunity yet to turn from a rotation contributor into a consistent impact player for the Illini defense.