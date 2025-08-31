Where Will Illinois Football Rank in the AP Poll After Week 1 Win?
On Tuesday, the second AP Top 25 poll of 2025 will be officially released, and Illinois – after a 52-3 Week 1 pounding of Western Illinois – will likely climb from its current spot at No. 12. But how far will the Illini rise (if at all), and can they climb into the top 10 for the first time in 24 years? (They reached as high as seventh way back in 2001.)
To answer those questions, we’ll take a close look at how the Week 1 action shook out for the teams ranked ahead of Illinois and how it may affect the ranking of coach Bret Bielema’s crew as Week 2 gets underway shortly.
(Editor's note: A previous version of this story briefly appeared on our site with an eye toward the AP poll being released on its usual Sunday afternoon cadence during the season. But this week's poll update won't happen until Tuesday in order to accommodate the Labor Day holiday games. Illinois on SI regrets the error and promises to be less boneheaded in the future.)
Top 11 final scores
No. 11: Arizona State 38, Northern Arizona 19
No. 10: Miami, No. 6 Notre Dame N/A (Sunday night game)
No. 9: LSU 17, No. 4 Clemson 10
No. 8: Alabama 17, Florida State 31
No. 7: Oregon 59, Montana State 13
No. 6: Notre Dame (See above)
No. 5: Georgia 45, Marshall 7
No. 4: Clemson (see above)
No. 3: Ohio State 14, No. 1 Texas 7
No. 2: Penn State 46, Nevada 11
No. 1: Texas (see above)
Of the 11 teams ranked above Illinois in the inaugural preseason AP poll, three fell (and a fourth one will on Sunday night), although all but one lost to a fellow top-10 team.
Texas loss
No. 1 Texas, which went to Ohio State and fell by one score, will not be free-falling out of the top 10 to open up a spot for Illinois.
Clemson loss
This one’s a bit tricker considering No. 4 Clemson dropped its outing at home and against a fringe top-10 squad in No. 9 LSU. But Clemson sliding more than four or five spots would be a bit of a shock. Don’t expect the Illini to sneak past Dabo Swinney’s Tigers in the poll this week.
Alabama loss
Falling on the road by multiple scores to a team fresh off a 2-10 season is about as bad as it gets. That said, No. 8 Alabama did play arguably the best reigning 2-10 team of all time in Florida State – and the game was on the road. Regardless, the Crimson Tide will almost certainly drop below Illinois – but that one spot may be the only AP poll progress the Illini make in Week 1.
Miami vs. Notre Dame
This game’s practically a toss-up. Miami is led by veteran quarterback and Georgia transfer Carson Beck and has seen a tremendous amount of overall roster turnover. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is experienced on both sides of the ball, but quarterback CJ Carr hasn’t even attempted a collegiate pass. Given the talent and continuity, we’re rolling with the Fighting Irish in this one. And, in that scenario, expect Miami to drop a couple spots, allowing Illinois to enter the top 10.