Social Media Reacts as Illinois Football Hammers Western Illinois

The Illini dominated in front of the legendary 2004-2005 hoopers – and social media is loving it

Jackson Langendorf

Aug 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team during the Illini Walk before an NCAA football game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
After its long-awaited arrival, the 2025 Illinois football season finally got underway on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in front of a packed, eager crowd. And the Illini wasted no time showing why they’re the No. 12 team in the country, leaping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before quickly pushing it to 31-0 and eventually coasting to a 52-3 rout.

The stars showed out as quarterback Luke Altmyer went for 217 passing yards and three scores, while outside linebacker Gabe Jacas had a pair of sacks and forced a fumble on the defensive side. Meanwhile, running back Aidan Laughery scampered for 101 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Gabe Jaca
Aug 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) jumps on teammate Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) after a sack on Western Illinois Leathernecks quarterback Chris Irvin (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensively, the Illini stuck to their guns, once again playing in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s signature bend-but-don’t-break style. Despite Illinois giving up a concerning amount of first downs to Western Illinois (and a fair share of big plays), the Leathernecks managed just three total points.

And the Illini put on their show in front of some Illinois royalty: the 2004-2005 national championship runners-up, who returned to Champaign for a 20-year reunion this weekend. Almost the whole crew came back to Illinois (Luther Head was a late scratch), headlined by former guards Deron Williams and Dee Brown – the latter of whom offered some interesting anecdotes. (Scroll down for Brown reminiscing on the good old days.)

Despite the Illini’s debut outing of 2025 not exactly being a thriller, it delivered its fair share of excitement, allowed for some important tinkering and showcased all of Illinois’ pieces on both ends, serving as a prelude to a highly anticipated season to come.

And speaking of anticipation, brace yourself. Social media was doing its thing against after Illinois’ dominant Week 1 performance:

