Social Media Reacts as Illinois Football Hammers Western Illinois
After its long-awaited arrival, the 2025 Illinois football season finally got underway on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in front of a packed, eager crowd. And the Illini wasted no time showing why they’re the No. 12 team in the country, leaping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before quickly pushing it to 31-0 and eventually coasting to a 52-3 rout.
The stars showed out as quarterback Luke Altmyer went for 217 passing yards and three scores, while outside linebacker Gabe Jacas had a pair of sacks and forced a fumble on the defensive side. Meanwhile, running back Aidan Laughery scampered for 101 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
Defensively, the Illini stuck to their guns, once again playing in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s signature bend-but-don’t-break style. Despite Illinois giving up a concerning amount of first downs to Western Illinois (and a fair share of big plays), the Leathernecks managed just three total points.
And the Illini put on their show in front of some Illinois royalty: the 2004-2005 national championship runners-up, who returned to Champaign for a 20-year reunion this weekend. Almost the whole crew came back to Illinois (Luther Head was a late scratch), headlined by former guards Deron Williams and Dee Brown – the latter of whom offered some interesting anecdotes. (Scroll down for Brown reminiscing on the good old days.)
Despite the Illini’s debut outing of 2025 not exactly being a thriller, it delivered its fair share of excitement, allowed for some important tinkering and showcased all of Illinois’ pieces on both ends, serving as a prelude to a highly anticipated season to come.
And speaking of anticipation, brace yourself. Social media was doing its thing against after Illinois’ dominant Week 1 performance: