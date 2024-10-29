Illinois Football Bowl Projections: Potential Matchups With Alabama, LSU, Tennessee
At 6-2 overall after a rough 38-9 loss at top-ranked Oregon, No. 24 Illinois is in a five-way tie for fifth place in the Big Ten at 3-2. That means the list of postseason possibilities is long.
But the Illini remain in a great position to end up high in the standings of a sprawling, 18-team conference. They have four November games – Saturday against Minnesota (11 a.m. CT, FS1) at home, two weeks later against Michigan State at home, at Rutgers and against Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago – and will be favored in each of them. Going 7-2 in league play would separate them from the pack in dramatic fashion.
In Week 10, the Big Ten has Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State pegged for the College Football Playoff in nearly all projections. Indiana is 8-0 and deep in the mix, too. The Big Ten’s non-playoff bowl ties: the Citrus (vs. the SEC), ReliaQuest (SEC), Duke’s Mayo (ACC), Music City (SEC), Pinstripe (ACC), Guaranteed Rate (Big 12) and Quick Lane (MAC).
Here’s where some of the leading prognosticators have the Illini pegged right now:
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, Dec. 31: This is where ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford have the Illini headed. And the opponents? Wow. Schlabach predicts it will be LSU, Bonagura predicts Tennessee, and Crawford goes with mighty Alabama. Sounds fun, doesn’t it? Easy for us to say.
Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 30: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm projects an Illinois-Arkansas matchup, and College Football News has it Illinois-South Carolina.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 3: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has the Illini facing Louisville in a reunion with Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm, who was 5-1 against Illinois at Purdue.
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 31: Illinois vs. LSU, anyone? That’s how USA Today’s Erick Smith has it.