Big Ten Football Week 10 Power Rankings: Oregon Soars, Illinois Tops ‘Others’
We can stop pretending now. After the Illini were smoked at top-ranked Oregon 38-9, any ideas about seeing them in the Big Ten championship game in early December can be put to bed. Not that there’s anything wrong with being 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, but the excitement over that has its limits.
It’s a four-team race for the two spots in Indianapolis, with Oregon and Indiana being the only teams with 5-0 records in Big Ten play but Penn State also unbeaten at 4-0. Ohio State is 3-1 heading into a road game against the Nittany Lions that also has enormous College Football Playoff implications, and the Buckeyes still have a date at home with the Hoosiers to look forward to.
One could argue about whether or not the SEC is better overall, but the Big Ten looks the strongest near the top. And with that, let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. PURDUE (1-6, 0-4)
As awful as things have been for the Boilers, they still have Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana on the schedule. How are they getting out of bed in the morning?
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Northwestern (11 a.m., BTN).
17. RUTGERS (4-4, 1-4)
It was a mildly competitive 42-20 loss at USC, but by the end one had to wonder if this team is capable of winning another game.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota.
16. UCLA (2-5, 1-4)
The Bruins generate almost no pass rush on defense and can’t protect their quarterback on offense. As combos go, that one isn’t great.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Nebraska (2:30 p.m., BTN).
15. MARYLAND (4-4, 1-4)
Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. keeps slinging the ball all over the yard, which is fun. If only the Terps – ranked last in the conference in pass defense – would give him more chances.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 9 at Oregon.
14. NORTHWESTERN (3-5, 1-4)
When the Wildcats play poorly – and they were awful in a 40-14 loss at Iowa – it’s hard to believe they ever win a game.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Purdue (11 a.m., BTN).
13. MICHIGAN STATE (4-4, 2-3)
The game stats say Sparty should have won at Michigan, hands down. We suspect that’s making absolutely no one in East Lansing feel any better.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Michigan (6:30 p.m., BTN).
12. NEBRASKA (5-3, 2-3)
The Huskers played their hearts out at Ohio State, really showing what they’re made of. Correction: really showing what they’re made of on occasion. Consistency, fellas.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. UCLA (2:30 p.m., BTN).
11. WASHINGTON (4-4, 2-3)
It turns out cutesy little throws behind the line of scrimmage don’t merely look soft. As Indiana demonstrated, they also occasionally get intercepted and returned for touchdowns.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. USC (6:30 p.m., BTN).
10. USC (4-4, 2-4)
The season has played out far from perfectly, but – man – this Woody Marks cat could play for us any time.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Washington (6:30 p.m., BTN).
9. MICHIGAN (5-3, 3-2)
A little Davis Warren through the air. A little Alex Orji on the ground. Whatever works.
Polls: No. 38 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Oregon (2:30 p.m., CBS).
8. WISCONSIN (5-3, 3-2)
The absence of mobility at the QB position was a killer against Penn State. So was the Badgers’ slow-footedness in the defensive front. Still a long way to go for Luke Fickell.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Iowa (TBD).
7. MINNESOTA (5-3, 3-2)
Has anyone noticed how well the Gophers have played in October? And who was that slicing and dicing Maryland’s D, Max Brosmer or Sam Darnold?
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Illinois (TBD).
6. IOWA (5-3, 3-2)
Up, down, up, down, up … you get the idea. Struggling quarterback Cade McNamara gets the idea, too.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Wisconsin (TBD).
5. ILLINOIS (6-2, 3-2)
What now? Well, you go home – still with a shot at a 10-win regular season – and prepare for Minnesota, a hard enough assignment that you’d better be locked all the way in.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 4 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Minnesota (TBD).
4. INDIANA (8-0, 5-0)
Every team should be fortunate enough to have a No. 2 QB as talented as Tayven Jackson. Along with a tough run game and a big-play D, Jackson helped keep all the dreams alive.
Polls: No. 13 AP, No. 13 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Michigan State (TBD).
3. OHIO STATE (6-1, 3-1)
How much were the Buckeyes holding back against Nebraska? Because if the answer is “nothing,” they’re going to be in some trouble on Saturday.
Polls: No. 4 AP, No. 4 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Penn State (11 a.m., FOX).
2. PENN STATE (7-0, 4-0)
After quarterback Drew Allar got hurt at Wisconsin, Beau Pribula came on and did everything as close to perfectly as possible. But the main story continues to be the defense – good lord, it’s nasty.
Polls: No. 3 AP, No. 3 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Ohio State (11 a.m., FOX).
1. OREGON (8-0, 5-0)
Considering the Ducks went into the Illinois game ranked No. 1 in the land, it means something to say they played their best game yet. Some teams just have it all.
Polls: No. 1 AP, No. 1 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Michigan (2:30 p.m., CBS).